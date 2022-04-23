Wayne trustee adding solar panels to office

The Wayne Township trustee's office picked Friday, Earth Day, to announce the office roof is sprouting solar panels.

With the aim of saving energy and tax dollars, the township's board in December approved an initiative to mount 221 panels as part of a system that will generate 89.5 kilowatt-hours of electricity, officials said in a news release.

The system, designed and installed by Veregy, based in Phoenix, will save more than 109,000 kilowatt-hours annually, equivalent to the amount of power needed for 14 houses, township officials said.

Besides the solar panels, the office will install LED lighting at the main entrance to the building, 320 E. Superior St., and nine automated energy-efficient thermostats inside. The thermostats will automatically cut back temperatures when the building is not in use.

Township Trustee Austin Knox said the project is being done without asking for additional money from taxpayers.

“The savings generated will be utilized for our core mission, assisting citizens in need,” Knox said.

It isn't known exactly how much the system will save, but the building will be an example of how much can be saved, he said.

The job will include an internship opportunity for two minority students to create more awareness of careers in alternative energy.

Work has already started on the interior of the building and installation of the panels is expected to begin in coming weeks.

Work should be completed by the end of June, Knox said.

Knox is running in next month's Democratic primary against Porsche Williams to become the party's candidate for Wayne Township trustee in the November elections.

Veregy, formerly Midstate Energy, has completed projects for school districts in Evansville and Rising Sun, the city of North Vernon and Indianapolis International Airport.

