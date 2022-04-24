Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Runners start Saturday’s Campus United 5K race at Purdue Fort Wayne. Previous Next Sunday, April 24, 2022 1:00 am And … they're off MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette And … they're off Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Man acquitted in shooting of fiancée Motorcyclist critical after crash COVID cases up 63% in Indiana Charter school plans withdrawn County puts off action on housing plan close to GM 5K run helps students Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education