COVID cases up 63% in Indiana

The number of reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allen County nearly doubled this week.

The county reported 163 cases, compared with 88 cases during the week reported April 15, according to the Allen County Department of Health.

Allen County's total cases stand at 104,503 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported five more residents have died from the illness in the past week – up from four last week. That brings the total number of residents who have died from the coronavirus to 1,148.

Statewide, the seven-day average rose to 278 new confirmed cases, up 104 from 174 cases last week.

The numbers are still quite low compared with previous peaks this year, but they are following a national trend of increasing confirmed cases.

The most recent surge is attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron version of the virus and a new offspring known as BA.2.12.1.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week reported cases in Indiana were up by 63% in the last two weeks. But the CDC still rated risk in Allen County – and all of Indiana – as low.

New cases have risen most sharply in the Northeast and Midwest – including Michigan, where cases have more than doubled since the start of April, the CDC says.

The CDC reported hospitalizations nationwide increased for the second straight week. The seven-day average through April 19 was up 8.2% from the previous week's, but hospitalizations remain low, comparable to the earliest weeks of the pandemic, according to the CDC.

