Hoosier liquor licenses lucrative

INDIANAPOLIS – A recent statewide auction of alcohol permits yielded record prices – including eclipsing $1 million for a permit for the first time. One northwest Indiana license sold for almost $2 million.

“The alcohol sector is doing pretty well,” said Brad Klopfenstein, former director of the Indiana Licensed Beverage Association. “But you've got to sell a lot of carryout beer, wine and liquor to make up for that million.”

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission auctioned 390 permits April 7 – most of which were available based on population changes the census reported in various jurisdictions.

State law limits the number of alcohol permits a city, town or county can have based on population. For example, bar and restaurant retailer permits are limited to one per 1,500 persons, while package liquor store permits are one per 8,000 persons.

So, every 10 years, new permits are available through an auction if an area has grown in population.

Any business can bid as long as they go through preregistration and pay a deposit.

A few permits also were up for grabs because they reverted back to the commission after they weren't used, said Ashley Merritt, the commission's spokeswoman.

The spring auction lured many bidders and eye-raising prices.

“I'm just shocked at the incredibly high prices,” said Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette. He chairs the Senate Public Policy Committee, which handles alcohol regulations.

“As a businessman and former restaurant and nightclub owner, they must know something I don't. I don't know how you can make money.”

Alting said it appears the times of small “mom and pop” shops is over – with larger chains and businesses gobbling up the permits.

The average cost for a liquor permit – which includes the ability to sell cold beer – was $865,000.

Three went for more than $1 million, though one failed to finalize.

Virk Liquors LLC bought a Crown Point liquor store permit for $1.9 million, and TWG Brl LLC bought a liquor store permit in Brownsburg for $1 million.

Merritt said the next closest permit auction price that the state knew about was a $450,000 permit in Brownsburg in 2011.

Allen County had two permits up for auction. Aldi (Indiana) L.P. won a beer and wine grocery permit for $55,000 in Fort Wayne. Carper LLC paid $800,000 for a liquor store permit in Huntertown.

Although liquor permits brought the premium, restaurant and grocery permits also were above average, Klopfenstein said.

“It tells me there is optimism in the sector – even after COVID,” he added.

Many restaurant permits were at or less than $10,000, although some exceeded $50,000.

Klopfenstein said the prices also provide an indication why it is hard for lawmakers to make changes to liquor laws that many consumers prefer. It took decades to get Sunday carryout alcohol sales – and even that is limited. Many are still fighting to be able to buy cold beer at convenience stores and groceries.

He said lawmakers see these prices and recognize the immense investment that businesses are making while counting on a specific regulatory scheme.

But, Alting said, “nothing is static” and we can't “write bills just to make everyone profitable.”

