Record Store Day welcomed back

It's always nice to crank the volume up to 11 once in a while, and that was the energy Saturday afternoon at Fort Wayne's locally owned record stores as crowds of music lovers browsed bins of vinyl, CDs and cassette tapes.

Saturday was the 15th annual Record Store Day, a celebration of the independently owned record stores nationwide and abroad. Fort Wayne's record stores – three Wooden Nickel Records locations and Neat Neat Neat Records on Calhoun Street downtown – enjoyed steady crowds throughout the day, owner Bob Roets said in an interview at his store on North Anthony Boulevard.

Record Store Day 2022 is special for a couple reasons, Roets said. It's the event's first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, kicking off almost two years of uncertainty for small businesses nationwide, including record stores.

This year also marks Wooden Nickel's 40th year in business, he said.

Roets added to his local music empire when he bought Neat Neat Neat Records in 2019.

“The trend I noticed today is a lot more younger buyers than we saw in 2019, and I think that's pretty cool,” he said. “We've gotten more young buyers because teens and college kids now have been starting to get more into vinyl in the last three or four years, even with COVID, because COVID kept people home and a lot of young people I think picked up the hobby of collecting records during that time.”

In a digital world where anyone can stream music over the internet via computers and phones, Roets mainly credits a market of young collectors interested in vinyl for the continued survival of stores like his.

“I would have never dreamed I'd be back to vinyl being my main thing,” Roets said, adding that he's noticed sales of vinyl records have been increasing steadily over the past 10 years.

Arielle Varela was one of those buyers Saturday. She left the store carrying a stack of vinyl records from artists including Kendrick Lamar, Al Green, Mac Miller and Tom Petty. She came in with her mother, Sarah Brower, who was visiting from Texas. The pair didn't realize it was Record Store Day until they arrived and noticed the large banner and live band.

“It made it more entertaining, more like I'm at a real concert, while I'm looking for records,” Varela said.

Brower, who is originally from Fort Wayne, said she remembers standing in line outside Wooden Nickel as a kid, waiting to buy concert tickets.

“It's a little nostalgic, which is good,” she said. “It's a neat place.”

When asked why she buys vinyl records, Varela said she prefers the way the music sounds through a turntable.

“It sounds more authentic than just through your regular stream,” she said. “So, whenever I'm in the house and I want to listen to music, I turn on the vinyl. It's just a better experience.”

Fort Wayne resident Rick Wilson said he brought his grandson to Wooden Nickel several years ago and has watched as he's started to build his own vinyl record collection over time. Wilson, 72, said his love of music spans a lifetime; he joined his first garage band, “Stinky and the Right Guards,” at the age of 13.

Now, he said, he gets to watch his grandson develop his own love of music.

“It's very gratifying to walk into a store like this and even though I may not really be into the music that he's into, but to see him really into it,” Wilson said. “So I'm glad he's going to carry that on for future generations.”