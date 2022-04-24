Site cleanup unearths headstone

The Save Maumee Grassroots Organization’s Earth Day cleanup site turned up something unexpected – a tombstone.

While volunteers were picking up trash and planting trees and shrubs at Rose Avenue Rehab in New Haven, one of them saw a concrete rectangle sticking out of the ground in the flood plain and unearthed it.

Most of the writing on it was in the Hebrew alphabet except for a “Here sleeps” carved near the bottom. The remainder after that was broken off but looked to have more lettering.

“It’s definitely the headstone of a Jewish grave,” said Rabbi Meir Bargeron of Fort Wayne’s Congregation Achduth Vesholom.

Bargeron, who viewed a photo of the headstone sent to him by The Journal Gazette, is often consulted by headstone engravers about accuracy in Jewish lettering. He said there were no graveyards known to be in the rehab area, which is at 501 Rose Ave.

Steven Greenberg, a writer from Israel who is in town visiting family, translated the stone as “The child Kileh daughter of Yehuda Maher Katzenshek ... Berlonpek ...” something similar to “may her soul rest in peace.”

Dan Zweig, president of the Fort Wayne Jewish Cemetery, said it didn’t look like the headstone was from that cemetery and related to the vandalism there in 2016. “I’ve not seen this one before,” he said after viewing an emailed photo.

The limestone grave marker could have gone unnoticed for a while because it would blend in with concrete dumped in that area of the woods, near the foot of an old construction landfill.

“It used to be a place where neighbors would just come and dump” construction materials illegally, said Lauren Conklin, vice president and project manager for Save Maumee.

Big chunks of concrete with rebar poking out litter the woods, but volunteers were picking up the smaller and more manageable trash Saturday. When the river floods, which is once or twice a year, it leaves trash all over the area, Conklin said.

The Maumee borders the north and west of the property, which Jerry Martin gave to the organization in 2020. His family ran the nearby landfill, Conklin said.

Saturday was the second day of Save Maumee’s annual Earth Day commemoration.

Volunteers not only picked up the trash, they removed invasive species and planted native species.

Over last summer, the group planted 500 saplings and cleaned 61/2 acres of invasive species.

Volunteers on Saturday were planting native elderberry bushes, as well as black oak, river birch, bald cypress and pecan trees.

Lisa Chantaca of Fort Wayne has been participating in cleanup for about 15 years and volunteers all summer.

Fred Laurent returned from his current home in Nashville to help and has been involved with the group for 10 years. Laurent said he returns for Earth Day because he grew up playing along the Maumee.

“I make this part of my vacation,” he said. “I still have family here. We all need clean water.”

