State Democrats push for cannabis legalization

Indiana Democrats kicked off a tour pushing for legalization of recreational cannabis last week – with a stop in Fort Wayne on Thursday.

The four-day, seven-stop tour will highlight why Indiana and Hoosiers would benefit from this win-win policy idea, a news release said.

Democrats who spoke included U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott, secretary of state candidate Destiny Wells, state Reps. Maureen Bauer and Sue Errington, and Jason Straw, chairman of Indiana NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

“Legalizing cannabis will bring across the board opportunities for the state – but it'll take a pro-marijuana secretary of state to make sure Indiana's business community takes priority when this product is legal,” Wells said.

McDermott turned some heads Wednesday by releasing an ad in which he lights up a marijuana joint in an Illinois backyard.

“Legalizing cannabis means Hoosiers won't have to take the chance to become a felon just because they bought the plant in neighboring states,” he said. “Possessing cannabis is more harmful than using it.”

Follow the money

With the primary election just days away, candidates for the Indiana legislature filed their latest campaign finance updates.

The hotly contested race for Senate District 14 shows Republican Ron Turpin raised $391,000 from Jan. 1 to April 8 – bringing his total contributions to more than $525,000. He has $276,000 cash on hand, but the campaign committee owes $100,000 to Turpin and his wife.

Similarly, GOP opponent Dr. Tyler Johnson gave $105,000 to his campaign, an amount listed as debt. He raised just $8,000 in the latest reporting period, with the rest coming last year. He has $52,000 cash on hand.

A third GOP candidate, Denny Worman, raised $2,800.

Pompeo to draw local crowd

The Allen County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner has sold out – with about 600 people set to hear Mike Pompeo give the keynote address Tuesday.

Both the VIP reception and the dinner are sold out for the former secretary of state and CIA director. Tickets are $150 for dinner and $300 for the VIP reception and dinner.

“The excitement is rampant,” said Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party. “It's great to have people of such prominence come to our community.”

Shine also said the party will gather at its downtown headquarters, 135 W. Main St., on Election Night to get results. And the annual luncheon May 4 will be at Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island.

