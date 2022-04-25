Road restrictions for Apr 25

NORTH ANTHONY BOULEVARD

Closed between Berry Street and Lake Avenue through May 9.

BLUFFTON ROAD

Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.

LAKE AVENUE

Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.

WEST COUNTY LINE ROAD

Closed between Aboite Center and Liberty Mills roads, today-Tuesday.

BEDFORD DRIVE

Closed in New Haven between Sherbrook Drive and Brookwood Extended through May 4.

LAFAYETTE STREET

Lane restrictions between Baltes and Madison streets through Dec. 16.