Monday, April 25, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Apr 25
NORTH ANTHONY BOULEVARD
Closed between Berry Street and Lake Avenue through May 9.
BLUFFTON ROAD
Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.
LAKE AVENUE
Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.
WEST COUNTY LINE ROAD
Closed between Aboite Center and Liberty Mills roads, today-Tuesday.
BEDFORD DRIVE
Closed in New Haven between Sherbrook Drive and Brookwood Extended through May 4.
LAFAYETTE STREET
Lane restrictions between Baltes and Madison streets through Dec. 16.
