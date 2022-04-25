Deal to bring 200 jobs to southeast Fort Wayne

A land sale said to bring $300 million in investment and 200 new jobs to Fort Wayne was one of three extensive projects unanimously approved Thursday by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

The commission voted to approve the sale of 76.8 acres of commission-owned land at the corner of Adams Center and Paulding roads in the Adams Township Industrial Park.

The buyer, Exurban, was described during the meeting as "an international metal recycling company based in Europe."

Company representatives Wes Adams and Jean Paul Deco said the company will take scrap metal from electronic devices such as computers and recycle it into new electronics.

The commission also approved an expansion of the Riverfront/Columbia Street Economic Development Area known as The Landing to include property soon to be occupied by The Pearl mixed-use project on Main Street.

And, the commission approved a purchase agreement of 7.46 acres in the Summit Park II industrial area in northwest Fort Wayne for a food processing and cold storage plant.

rsalter@jg.net