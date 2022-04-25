Issues at jail topic of forum

Four local candidates – including two sheriff hopefuls – participated in a panel discussion Sunday about the Allen County Jail, and organizers made sure the audience knew they had hoped to hear from more.

JAVA, the local group that advocates for victims of injustice, invited the seven-member Allen County Council, the three-member Allen County Board of Commissioners, the sheriff and candidates for those offices to participate. The event was a follow-up to a March forum in which people described their or their loved ones' mistreatment at the jail.

“I hope that you take note of who is here today,” Stacey Davis of JAVA told the almost three dozen people gathered at Calvary United Methodist Church on Winchester Road.

Panelists included three Democrats running unopposed in the May 3 primary: Curtis Nash, County Council District 2; Jorge Fernandez, County Commissioner District 3; and Kevin Hunter, sheriff. The fourth participant was Mitch McKinney, who is seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff against Troy Hershberger.

None are incumbents.

Nicole Gaunt of JAVA moderated the hourlong discussion, which did not include questions from the audience. Gaunt said the group – whose name stands for Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy – is apolitical.

“What's going on in the Allen County Jail is not a party issue,” Gaunt said.

Gaunt's questions addressed topics including the jail's cleanliness, the inmate health care services agreement, families' ability to communicate inmate medical information to staff and plans to attract quality jail employees.

McKinney and Hunter agreed that understaffing and overcrowding contribute to the jail's problems.

“Until those things are fixed, there's really no hope for that jail,” said Hunter, who also pushed for the creation of a bipartisan commission to address the issues. “We can't wait any longer. It needs to happen.”

Fernandez said it's a multifaceted issue without easy solutions and deserves more conversations with the public.

“Ten-minute ... meetings on Friday morning – that's, you know, where you really don't get into this,” Fernandez said, referring to county commissioners meetings. “You don't really discuss this.”

McKinney stressed that responsibility for the jail doesn't fall on one person or entity.

“It is a three-legged stool,” he said. “Council, commissioners, sheriff. If one leg's not there, it's tipping, and things are falling off.”

In a letter declining JAVA's invitation, Allen County commissioners Richard Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters said treatment of jail inmates is outside their authority. They own and are responsible for maintaining the building, they said, and they acknowledged the pending class action lawsuit alleging overcrowded conditions and various inadequacies.

“We have been and will continue to take necessary steps toward evaluating jail and inmate space needs in order to provide the type of jail building structure that can handle the number of inmates to be housed there and handle the programming that our courts, sheriff, and corrections and community leaders believe would be helpful to reduce crime and recidivism, including, hopefully, space dedicated for classes, mental health and drug treatment, recreation, and medical care,” the commissioners said.

