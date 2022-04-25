Outgoing chairman's campaign finance report raises questions

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House Ways and Means chairman closed out his longtime campaign finance account this month by paying himself more than $29,000.

But Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, said he didn’t actually receive any money.

Brown’s committee filed its final report April 1 since he didn’t seek re-election. Brown served in the Indiana House since 1994 – most recently crafting several state budgets.

His last report had three expenditures – he sent $12,000 to the House Republican Campaign Committee; paid $3,110 to his wife for reimbursement of a staff dinner and $29,995.66 to himself.

Brown said the Indiana Election Division "had me richer than I really was." He said the campaign’s bank account had less money in it than campaign finance records. He presumes expenditures from a prior year weren’t noted properly.

But Brown said he wasn’t allowed to close the committee until it was zeroed out.

So instead, he marked the remaining $29,995.66 as an expenditure to himself even though there was no money in the actual account.

"To make the accounting work I had to do that," Brown said.

He said he didn’t receive any money, so it won’t affect his taxes.

State legislative campaign committees file electronically with the state and the numbers on the campaign finance database reflect those. Jerry Baumgartner is listed as the treasurer but could not be reached for comment.

Brown accepted no donations in 2022.

"This is very problematic," said Andrew Downs, head of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne. "He has put himself in a precarious position over an accounting issue."

Downs said the answer is to go back through reports and bank records and find where the $29,995.66 went.

"Do some accounting. Find the money," Downs said. "What he has done is certainly questionable."

nkelly@jg.net