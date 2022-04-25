Union officials discuss skilled trades with Rotary Club

Two union officials pleaded with members of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club to talk to their children, grandchildren and other young people they know about the opportunities offered by the skilled trades.

During the club's weekly lunchtime meeting at Parkview Field, Lloyd Osborne, president of the AFL-CIO's Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation and Kent Prosser of Local 166 of the Plumbers and Steamfitters, spoke to more than 60 people.

The two were introduced by Mark Daniel, superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Daniel said the school district's construction trades programs are "some of the most sought-after programs" the district offers and graduates are "one of the highest needs in our communities."

Osborne, whose past includes working as an operating engineer driving heavy equipment, told the group he has been working to change the community's perception of union workers. They're "not constantly on strike" and "not making (unreasonable) demands," he said

Instead, he said, union construction workers are highly trained through classes and apprenticeships to work on complicated building projects.

Prosser said his members don't just work on on new buildings. Members also work in manufacturing plants that need heating, air conditioning and plumbing installations and maintenance.

"My contractors are the best in the business," he said, adding college might not be the right choice for many young people.

"I knew when I graduated high school I did not want to go to college," he said. "At all."

rsalter@jg.net