Area

COVID clinic set for Auburn

The Indiana Department of Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic Thursday in Auburn.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 600 S. Wayne St. State health officials will offer the Moderna vaccine for adults only and Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5 and older.

Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Taylor receives $3 million gift

An Atlanta couple donated $3 million to Taylor University for construction of an academic building that will house the film and media program and a new entrepreneurial and innovation hub, the Upland school announced last week.

Taylor anticipates a groundbreaking this year.

In recognition of Ken and Virginia Cornwall's gift, the new facility will include a teaching and learning area named the Cornwall Gallery and Educational Center.

– Journal Gazette