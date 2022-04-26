City project to supply new jobs

A land sale expected to bring $300 million in investment and 200 jobs to southeast Fort Wayne was one of three large projects approved Thursday by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

In the first deal, the commission agreed to sell 76 acres of land it owns at Adams Center and Paulding roads in the Adams Township Industrial Park.

The buyer, Exurban, was described during the meeting as “an international metal-recycling company based in Europe.”

Company representatives Wes Adams and Jean-Paul Deco said the company will take scrap metal from electronic devices such as computers and recycle it into new electronics, while the nonmetal components can become an ingredient in concrete. The new jobs would pay $50,000 to $70,000 a year.

Much of the metal recycling is work now done overseas, while U.S. industry looks at the metal as waste, the representatives said.

“We think it's not a waste product,” Adams said, and it's good the metals “actually stay here” for reuse.

The project is expected to take about a year to complete site engineering and permitting. Construction is expected to be done in 18 to 24 months.

Company officials did not detail what kind of metals they were recycling or the nature of the jobs being created.

The redevelopment commission acquired the real estate to have shovel-ready sites immediately available for new manufacturing and industrial investment.

The commission also approved an expansion of the Riverfront/Columbia Street Economic Development Area commonly called The Landing to include The Pearl, a mixed-use project on West Main Street.

The expanded economic development area will encompass both The Pearl property and all the former Perfection Bakery's land and buildings now owned by Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack and his wife, Lisa.

The new boundary will stretch to the back of the bakery on the north, Main Street on the south, Fairfield Avenue on the west and the original boundary of The Landing on the east.

The new boundary could allow projects inside the area to qualify for tax-increment financing, which would use the increase in taxes generated by any development project on the land to be spent on infrastructure improvements serving the project, said Joe Giant, redevelopment manager.

The Pearl is a $51 million mixed-use project that will include 81 dwellings, plus retail space on the ground floor.

The second sale of land will bring a company that makes food-processing and cold-storage equipment to 7.46 acres of the Summit Park II industrial park in northwest Fort Wayne.

On about 113 acres bounded by Washington Center Road on the south and Ludwig Road on the north, the park will get a new facility built by the buyer, TJW Industrial.

The company has a rental facility on Freedom Way in northwest Fort Wayne, but that building is quickly being outgrown, Joe Wagner, company representative, said.

TJW has done work for the Dreyer's ice cream plant and plans to expand to Michigan and surrounding states, Wagner said. No information was provided about the building or the cost and timeline, but Christopher Guerin, commission president, said the plant sounded like “another great project.”

rsalter@jg.net