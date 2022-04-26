GFL responds to questions on Fort Wayne garbage contract

Fort Wayne's new trash and recycling hauler-in-waiting brought four top officials -- and one of its bright-green trash trucks -- to tonight's City Council meeting.

Council members brought their questions.

GFL Environmental Inc.'s officials presented details about the $11.1 million first-year contract approved the city's Board of Works last week and their ability to service Fort Wayne.

The contract would cost the city $10.75 per month per household plus $1.50 per month per additional trash cart. Council formally introduced the the contract and the ordinance approving it, but did not vote on either measure.

That vote could come as early as next Tuesday's meeting or the following week.

