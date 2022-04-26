Republicans face off for County Council

Eight Republicans are facing off in the May 3 primary for their party's nominations for three Allen County Council seats.

Republican voters in the county's northeast District 2 and southwest District 4 will have the choice of three candidates. Two Republicans are vying for the nomination for the southeast District 1.

Councilman Paul Lagemann is running unopposed to keep the northwest seat he was appointed to by a Republican caucus in October. At-large seats will be up for election in 2024.

Polls will be open for registered voters from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 3. The general election will be Nov. 8.

District 1

Fire Chief Josh Hale, 39, of East Central Fire & EMS Protection Territory, and Allison Olinger are campaigning for the Republican nomination for the southeast district seat.

The District 1 seat is held by County Council's lone Democrat, Sheila Curry-Campbell, who is not running for re-election. Paulette Nellems, an East Allen County Schools board member, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Hale has been a firefighter since 2001, and he was the chief of the New Haven-Adams Township Fire Department for about five years before it became part of the East Central territory in January.

Hale said he has an unusual combination of leadership experience and public safety experience that will give him a unique perspective. “There's no one else on county council that has a fire/EMS background,” he said.

This will be the first run for public office for both Hale and Olinger. Hale said he has experience working with elected officials, board members and people in the community that will help him represent areas that are sometimes overlooked, such as New Haven, Hoagland and Monroeville.

Hale's platform is built on fiscal responsibility, promoting growth and being a voice for southeast Allen County.

Olinger did not respond to several requests for comment.

District 2

Councilman Thomas Harris, 61, will face two opponents – Brad Brown and Lindsey Hammond – for the Republican nomination for the seat Harris has held since 2011.

Harris, owner of Harris Human Resources Group, said he first ran for public office because he was tired of seeing people and businesses leave Allen County.

“I decided if I could get into local government and help send a consistent message to businesses that Allen County is open for business that we could reverse those trends,” Harris said. “Ultimately, we've ended up with the fastest growing metro in the Great Lakes Region.”

Now that the county is in a better place, Harris said, his top focus is limiting government as the county grows. He also wants to work on bringing more housing and more jobs to the county, provide fiscally conservative budget management and supporting the sheriff's fight against crime.

Harris has spent 25 years in human resources, three of those years as the county's human resources director. “Over 70% of the county's budget money is for employees, labor,” he said. “I am probably the HR expert on County Council. No one else has that background.”

Harris said a large learning curve is to be expected for new council members. It would likely take at least two years to get a handle on the county's finances, he said.

Brown and Hammond did not respond to several requests for comment.

Curtis Nash is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the 2nd District seat.

District 4

Councilman Chris Spurr, 47, is campaigning against two candidates – Don Wyss and Cameron Kelley – for the southwest seat Spurr was appointed to in 2020.

Spurr, a managing real estate broker, was appointed by a Republican caucus to the seat vacated by Larry Brown in 2020, so this is his first time campaigning for the position.

“I want to ensure that fiscal checks and balances remain in local government; a balanced approach is equally important for the current taxpayer and future generations,” he said in an email. “I believe in balanced budgets – proven, sustainable economic policy.”

Wyss, 47, thinks he can provide a different perspective as a farmer.

“We have to definitely look to support business growth,” Wyss said, “but I think it's important that we need to continue to be calculated in regard to that growth.”

Wyss said it's important to be sensible about where the county should see growth as officials work on strategic planning.

Cameron Kelley recently graduated from Purdue Fort Wayne with a degree in public administration. Kelley, 25, said he'll offer a fresh perspective with what he's learned in college.

Kelley, who works for Amazon, has also worked for the county's probation department, which he said will help when as officials determine how to pay for a new or expanded county jail.

“Essentially I want to make a difference,” he said. “All it takes is someone to go out there and show they can make a difference in their community and learn and grow from it.”

Nancy Brickley is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the southwest County Council seat.

