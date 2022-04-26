Union officials tout satisfaction of working in trades

Two union officials pleaded with members of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club to talk to their children, grandchildren and other young people about the opportunities in the skilled trades.

During the club's weekly lunchtime meeting Monday at Parkview Field, Lloyd Osborne, president of the AFL-CIO's Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation, and Kent Prosser of Local 166 of the Plumbers and Steamfitters, spoke to more than 60 people attending in person and online.

The two were introduced by Mark Daniel, superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Daniel said the school district's construction trades programs are “some of the most sought-after programs” and graduates are serving “one of the highest needs in our communities.”

Osborne, whose past includes working as an operating engineer driving heavy equipment, told the group he has been striving to change the community's perception of union workers.

They're “not constantly on strike” and “not making (unreasonable) demands,” he said. Instead, union construction workers are highly trained through classes and apprenticeships to work on complicated building projects now being seen going up around the area.

Prosser said his members don't just work on new buildings. Members also work in manufacturing plants that need heating, air conditioning and plumbing installations and maintenance.

“My contractors are the best in the business,” he said, adding college might not be the right choice for many young people.

“I knew when I graduated high school I did not want to go to college,” he said. “At all.”

Local 166 members are provided with not only training but also health insurance, pensions, salaries around $37 an hour and continuing training, along with job satisfaction and improved self-esteem, Prosser said. And the young people won't be saddled for years with student debt, he added.

The AFL-CIO has grown from nine local unions in nine counties in northeast Indiana 10 years ago to 34 today with about 30,000 workers, Osborne said.

The two said they plan a directed campaign to visit schools, neighborhood associations and other groups to urge them to get young people to investigate the trades.

Prosser acknowledged that his union still has far to go in recruiting women and minorities.

“We have to persuade this new generation why we are expecting so much of them,” Prosser said.

