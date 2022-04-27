Area House members face challengers

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Statehouse veterans have a fight on their hands – challenged by fellow Republicans for not being conservative enough.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, is running against Russ Mounsey in House District 79 while Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, takes on Lorissa Sweet in House District 50.

The 79th district covers parts of Adams, Jay and Wells counties. No Democrat has filed for the Nov. 8 election. The 50th district covers parts of Huntington, Wabash, Wells and Miami counties. Democrat Tammari Ingalls will face the primary winner.

The part-time salary is more than $27,000 for a two-year term though per diem pay for expenses including lodging and meals raises that to an average of more than $70,000 annually.

Lehman first went to the Indiana House in 2008 and is one of the most influential Republicans in the building as Majority Floor Leader. He regularly carries controversial bills, including attempts to reign in executive power and employer vaccine mandates.

But he is worried about the current tone in politics.

“There is an angry crowd that says we are not doing enough. We have to be careful with pendulum swings,” Lehman said. “We need to be able to have disagreements without being disagreeable. And that cuts on all sides.”

Opponent Mounsey – a longtime police officer in Wells County – is a first-time candidate angered by actions Indiana's Republican administration took during the initial COVID-19 shutdown.

Mounsey said initial emergency declarations by the governor allowed people to be charged with a misdemeanor for violating state executive orders, and lawmakers chose not to end the public health emergency even when they returned. And Lehman voted against amendments that would have further limited the governor in the future.

“That got my attention because it doesn't sound like the country I grew up in. I was approached about running, prayed about it and decided to do it,” Mounsey said.

Lehman said he works on numerous insurance issues that don't get publicity but he also was instrumental in recent tax cuts and providing money for rural broadband. One way Lehman said he helped his district was crafting the formula for infrastructure dollars that aided smaller communities.

He says there are a few reasons to return – one being a statewide discussion on water infrastructure. And he is frustrated that an education bill on divisive concepts didn't pass. The so-called critical race theory bill died in the Senate.

Lehman said it was a “strong” bill that brought transparency and limited teaching of some issues. And he hopes it comes back.”We have to keep parents involved and be transparent about what we are teaching our kids,” he said.

If elected, Mounsey said he would focus on election reform. He said the vulnerability of electronic voting machines is clear and “if we don't have fair elections we don't have anything.”

He isn't sure what all the options are but his gut feeling is the state needs to move back to paper ballots, which would eliminate hacking concerns and are easier to audit.

Mounsey also does not support government vaccine mandates.

In House District 50, Leonard is seeking his 11th term.

He said term limits should only apply to full-time lawmakers. But because Leonard still lives in the district and helps his constituents he believes it is better to re-elect him than a new face with no seniority or experience.

“I come home and face my constituents,” Leonard said. “I am becoming more effective. I do not want to occupy a seat. I want to accomplish something.”

Leonard points to a local wetlands bill he handled to help a local company and said he has worked to bring funding to the district for roads, broadband and more.

If re-elected, he said he wants to help make Indiana more attractive to grow the population base. That is also what businesses need to fill open positions. One way to do so is to be innovative with K12 schools.

“I think we need to talk more about how to attract through investment,” Leonard said. “Maybe that's early education or health care. Maybe it's getting money to the right places.”

Leonard said he has knocked on thousands of doors and many seem supportive of the Indiana General Assembly's conservative path. And his new district after census changes is more rural and Republican.

Sweet declined a phone interview for this story.

The Wabash County councilwoman said on her campaign website that she supports “constitutional conservative core values” such as individual liberty, the right to bear arms, limited government and protecting life.

nkelly@jg.net