Council questions trash hauler

Fort Wayne's new trash and recycling hauler-in-waiting brought four top officials – and one of its bright green trash trucks – to Tuesday's City Council meeting.

GFL Environmental Inc.'s officials presented details about the $11.1 million first-year contract the city's Board of Public Works approved last week and explained their ability to service Fort Wayne.

The contract would cost the city $10.75 per month per household plus $1.50 per month per additional trash cart. Reflected on a resident's typical City Utilities solid waste bill would be an $8 monthly increase, bringing the bill to $20 from $12, Shan Gunawardena, director of public works, said previously. But more work has to be done before finalizing rates, he said.

Council formally introduced the contract and the ordinance approving it Tuesday but did not vote on either measure. That vote could come as early as next Tuesday's meeting or the following week. The new contract would start July 1.

Leading off the questioners, Geoff Paddock, D-5th, asked why the contract allows households only one cart plus three bags of trash and one bulk item per pickup.

Sam Caramagno, GFL's director of municipal affairs, said the company wanted to start small, and the pick-up terms could evolve as the company gained experience in the city.

“Crawl, walk, run,” he said.

Paddock also said he wants GFL to come to his district, which includes the historic West Central neighborhood with narrow alleys, to make sure the trucks could negotiate them.

GFL officials said they had several models and sizes of trucks, including traditional back-loaded, automatic front-loaded and side-loaded. The company also uses an even smaller truck called a mini-packer that can negotiate tight spaces.

Glynn Hines, D-at large, asked how the company defined “bulk.” GFL officials said that would be one couch or a chair, but not the contents of an apartment when a tenant is evicted or clean-out of a basement, garage or attic.

The city and company need to work on that definition so that residents understand it, Hines said.

Several council members asked about backup systems in case unusual situations – like another pandemic – arise.

GFL officials said they have backup working at the street level and the dispatch level and trucks stationed nearby or possibly two hours away in Michigan that could be called on in a pinch.

GFL also will be tied in to Fort Wayne's 311 call center, which handles complaints, and reports of problems can be sent directly to drivers' onboard tablets.

“I didn't realize that you were going to engage with 311,” said Tom Didier, R-4th, who asked about backup. “The biggest problem we have is phone calls when things go wrong.”

Council member Michelle Chambers, D-at large, asked about the ability to hire drivers, given the local presence of Amazon, which has promised $15 hourly salaries.

Lou Berardicurti, GLF's area vice president, said the company would be offering starting drivers $23 to $26 an hour.

“We knew Amazon was coming in,” he said. “We have people calling (about jobs), and we haven't been advertising.”

Council President Jason Arp, R-4th, presented his analysis of the company's finances that showed GFL has had sufficient access to capital, although the company was counting what he called “an extraordinary amount of goodwill” as assets.

The bottom line, Arp said, is that Fort Wayne's is an $11.1 million contract among $6 billion in income for the company. Chambers added that for her, GFL showed it is “a very solvent company, and they can handle the debt they have.”

Berardicurti asked after the meeting to reassure residents about the Canada-based company's ability to do the job. GFL has contracts with large cities, including Toronto, plus mid-sized and small cities, he said.

“We come with the right trucks, the right number of trucks, the right personnel. And technology,” he said. “A lot of people talk about technology; we use technology, right at the truck level.”

