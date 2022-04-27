Parkview grant targets food insecurity, health

A $466,373 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help Parkview Health expand Veggie Rx to HEAL, a program aimed at reducing the prevalence of food insecurity and chronic health conditions in Allen County.

Parkview announced Tuesday that the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the grant through the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program. The initiative supports greater food access and nutrition security for low-income and at-risk communities.

Parkview's Veggie Rx to HEAL program provides fresh produce and nutrition education to adults who are identified as at-risk for food insecurity and chronic health conditions, with a focus on serving low-income residents in Allen County. Qualifying conditions include prediabetes, diabetes, cardiac diseases or at-risk pregnancy.

Veggie Rx participants receive $50 in produce vouchers each month for the duration of the program. Vouchers can be redeemed at HEAL Farm Markets and other select farm markets around the city, with future plans to add local grocery stores as well.

Registered dietitians also lead classes and consultations, helping Veggie Rx participants increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, change nutritional habits and make the most of their monthly produce vouchers.

“Veggie Rx allows health care providers to literally prescribe fresh produce and dispense a tangible, healthy food incentive to their health-marginalized patients,” said Michelle BojrabWray, lead community outreach dietitian at Parkview Health.

“We have seen tremendous results from this program, including improved blood pressure and healthy behavior changes. More importantly, we're making nutritious food available to more people, which creates a positive impact on the health and well-being of our entire community.”

The Veggie Rx program has grown from serving 30 people in the 2019 pilot to serving 121 people in 2021. Parkview said the USDA grant will allow Veggie Rx to expand further, serving 850 people over the next three years, starting with a goal of enrolling 250 people in 2022.

Participants are identified for the program through area health care providers. Anyone who believes they qualify should contact their provider to ask about a potential referral, Parkview said.