Pompeo: 'We're going to reclaim America'

About 600 people gave former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a standing ovation Tuesday when he finished his keynote speech at the Allen County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner.

Then they began to cheer when Steve Shine, chairman of Allen County Republicans, thanked Pompeo and while listing his accomplishments added “and quite possibly the next president of the United States of America.”

Pompeo's speech was partially a call to action for the 2022 elections and focused on local officials.

“We're going to reclaim America,” he said at the end. And that's not just Washington, D.C., but locally, he added.

In the speech, Pompeo thanked the audience members for the work they do every day, political and nonpolitical, and asked them to come out as a party to support Republican candidates.

Pompeo served as director of the CIA under President Donald Trump before being moved into the secretary of state position.

“Some of you say you wish I was still there,” he told the audience. “I wish I was still there, too.”

Pompeo criticized the current administration on inflation and the 13 lives lost in Afghanistan and added that during Trump's tenure as president, soldiers were not sent off to troubled places.

“We wanted young people home,” he said. When Trump left office, the U.S. had reduced the troops in Afghanistan from 50,000 to 2,200, he added.

Talking about the situation in Ukraine, Pompeo said he gets asked if the invasion would have happened under Trump.

“I can't answer that,” he said. However, he did comment on Russia's leader.

“Vladimir Putin hasn't changed one inch,” he said, noting that Putin always wanted to rebuild the Soviet Union. “What changed,” Pompeo said, was Putin's “perception of American strength,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo said the U.S. needs to give support to Ukraine. China is watching how we handle Ukraine.

“The Chinese Communist Party presents the single greatest external threat to the United States,” he said

“They are determined to destroy our way of life here.”

The Chinese stole billions in intellectual property from the United States through spying operations based in the consulate in Houston, Texas, and stole jobs, he said. The Trump administration closed the consulate.

Previous administrations were afraid of China's response if they closed it, Pompeo said. However, China retaliated by closing a U.S. consulate in China.

Moving from international to domestic matters, Pompeo said, “The biggest threats are from things here at home.”

He said the country would be in trouble if Republicans lose the culture wars and the country walks away from its Judeo-Christian heritage

“We can't teach our kids this is a racist nation,” he said. “We can't teach our kids that there are more than two genders.”

Pompeo talked about meeting someone in Tennessee who was running for school board although he didn't know where the school board met.

The audience at the dinner included notable people from the Indiana Republican Party, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Todd Rokita, members of the Indiana House and Senate, and many candidates for local and state offices.

Shine said the Allen County Lincoln Day Dinner is one of the premier events in politics in the state.

“People have come all the way from Evansville to the south and Lake County to the north,” Shine said. “If you're a Republican in the state of Indiana and you're not here tonight, you're in the wrong place.”

jwolf@jg.net