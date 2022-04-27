Smoke detectors to be distributed at mobile-home park

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will distribute and install smoke detectors Thursday at a mobile home park where four children died last week in a house fire.

A press release said that the free alarms, which will be provided by Homeland Security, will be part of a distribution and installation blitz at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park, 10002 Wheatfield Lane.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze at 4705 Grassy Lane, which killed siblings Matthew Damron, 10; Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5; Jefferson Goff, 3; and Rosalynn Goff, 2. Four adults were able to escape the blaze.

The release said that the No. 1 defense in the event of a home fire is working smoke detectors. Officials have not said whether the mobile home had a working fire alarm.