Author: Bias against kids factor in evictions

Setting out to write about evictions in Milwaukee, Matthew Desmond couldn't figure out why the results of legal proceedings varied so widely.

Discrimination on the basis of race? Sex? They didn't seem to fit. But after more experience, he figured out the reason.

“Kids,” he told about 350 people gathered Wednesday for this year's Fair Housing Summit at the Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

The event is presented by the city's Metropolitan Human Relations Commission and the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

Landlords often don't want to rent to people with children, Desmond said. Kids can damage property. They can turn up positive for lead poisoning from ingesting paint chips, forcing expensive repairs. They can be visited in their home by child welfare workers, and the visit can result in a report that a property is full of code violations.

Or, kids can lead to a situation faced by “Arline,” the name Desmond gave to a woman with numerous evictions.

Her teenage son, having faced numerous moves because of evictions, started to act up in school. At one point, he kicked a teacher and ran home. When Arline's landlord found out, “he told her she had to go,” Desmond said.

“When I started this work, I thought kids would be a shield from being evicted,” he continued. “But if you have kids, your eviction rate triples.”

That was just one discovery Desmond made. After publishing a book on his Milwaukee findings, “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” he has gone on to found and lead the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which develops data on the issue.

The book won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction.

Eviction, Desmond said, is not just a condition of poverty, it's a cause of poverty, too. Evicted people often lose everything they own when it's piled at the curb. Eviction can prevent them from getting another place to live or a place in public housing.

It can result in job loss. It can lead to depression and suicide.

It can even be generational, as children of the evicted face repeated trauma and develop mental-health problems.

With every eviction, people are pushed into lesser housing and poorer neighborhoods, and face rising rents, Desmond found.

After one eviction, Arline “kind of unraveled,” Desmond said. She couldn't sleep. She struggled with depression.

“I'm starting to shut down,” Desmond said Arline told him. “Just my soul is messed up.”

Desmond stressed that the soaring number of evictions in recent years is a choice society has made on how money is spent.

“That's why the work that you do is vital,” he told those in attendance, many of whom work professionally on the issue. “Shouldn't access to a decent home, ... be a right?

“Housing should be a right in America,” Desmond said. “And the reason is simple – because we all need it.”

