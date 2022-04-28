Board again delays closing on fast-food block

The closing on the sale of downtown Fort Wayne's so-called fast-food block was delayed again during this morning's meeting of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.

But board members have structured the latest amendment to the closing documents – the 8th – so that delay shouldn't happen again.

The first agreement for the board to have an option to buy the property along Jefferson Boulevard just west of the Grand Wayne for possible use as a downtown arena was in 2016, said Thomas Trent, a Fort Wayne attorney working on the matter for the CIB.

The latest date for the closing to be finished will now be January 2024, and 30 days' notice must be given before the date to close, Trent said.

Each month beyond today, he said, will result in a substantial discount on the $6-million price tag.

"This has been a very fluid situation," Trent said, adding the latest agreement represents "a very good outcome" for both property owner George Huber and the board.

