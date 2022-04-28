Fort Wayne/Allen County

Protest victim, city reach settlement

The city of Fort Wayne and a man who lost an eye during downtown protests nearly two years ago have officially reached a settlement in a lawsuit.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed in court documents. Mediator Eric Chickedantz told the court the two sides had agreed on a resolution in January. A judge dismissed the case April 11.

Balin Brake sued the city in October 2020, alleging his constitutional rights were violated and excessive force was used during the May 30, 2020, downtown protests against systemic racism.

In an amended complaint, Brake accused Fort Wayne Officer Justin Holmes of firing the tear gas canister at him that caused him to lose his eye.

City officials have denied that any Fort Wayne police officer fired the tear gas canister that caused Brake to lose his eye. The city denied liability and said its police officers didn't cause the incident or Brake's injuries.

Mobile home park gets smoke alarms

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will distribute and install smoke detectors today at a mobile home park where four children died last week in a house fire.

A press release said that the free alarms, which will be provided by Homeland Security, will be part of a distribution and installation blitz at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park, 10002 Wheatfield Lane.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze at 4705 Grassy Lane that killed siblings Matthew Damron, 10, Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5, Jefferson Goff, 3, and Rosalynn Goff, 2. Four adults were able to escape the blaze.

The release said that the No. 1 defense in the event of a home fire is working smoke detectors. Officials have not said whether the mobile home had a working fire alarm.

Adoption event to open late Friday

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control will have a Late-Night Adoptions event Friday in hopes of clearing space in its shelter.

The adoption center will open at noon and will stay open until 7:30 p.m., according to a press release Wednesday. Adoption fees will be waived for all cats, kittens and small animals the day of the event. The adoption fee for dogs 6 months and older will be $25.

All adoptable animals, except some pocket pets, have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and come with a certificate for a free veterinarian exam. Dogs also come with a gift certificate to get $50 off training services.

Interested adopters can view available animals and complete an adoption application at fwacc.org or fill out an application when they arrive at the shelter, the release said. All adoptions are first-come to the shelter, first-serve.

Kickstart to give away free helmets

Kickstart 2022 will kick off Sunday with a free helmet giveaway for children.

The giveaway, courtesy of Parkview Health, will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Parkview Safety Store, 1818 Carew St., Suite 140. Families must register for the event at www.parkview.com/community/dashboard/bike-safety-basics.

Kickstart Fort Wayne celebrates spring cycling events throughout northeast Indiana in May, including Trek the Trails, National Bike to Work Day and Fat and Skinny Tire Fest. Kickstart 2022 will finish with the annual Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle on June 4.

The full calendar of events can be found at kickstartfortwayne.com.

– Journal Gazette