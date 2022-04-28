Children's Zoo ready to open its doors again

Visitors to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will notice pops of bright colors — green, yellow and orange — as they walk up to the entrance.

The revamped entrance is one of the changes Executive Director Rick Schuiteman shared before the doors opened to zoo members Thursday. Members can check out the zoo from 12-5 p.m. today and Friday before doors open to the public Saturday for its 58th season.

The zoo’s entrance was mostly brown with red letters before, but Schuiteman said he is happy it now matches the zoo’s colors of green, yellow and orange. The entrance and guest services building also feature a light green tropical leaf pattern on a darker green background.

The entry room to the Indonesian Rain Forest has been remodeled to look like guests have already entered the rainforest dome. Children and adults — including people using wheelchairs — can walk through large tree-like structures.

People also now have the opportunity to rent the private jungle party room for celebrations. Schuiteman said the zoo decided to bring back the birthday party feature after years without it to meet the wants of visitors.

The zoo will have construction going on this season as crews work on the interactive Red Panda Ridge that is expected to be completed next summer.

dfilchak@jg.net