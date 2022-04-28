County's health stagnant

Allen County's annual health report, released Wednesday, is largely unchanged compared with previous years.

And that's not a good thing.

“Unfortunately, Allen County and Indiana continue to rank low in many categories, including premature death, adult smoking, and obesity and physical inactivity,” said Matt LeBlanc, spokesman for the Allen County Department of Health.

The length and quality of Allen County residents' lives place it 46th in a ranking of Indiana's 92 counties, according to data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report places Allen 48th statewide in terms of “health factors.” Those are the physical environment, social and economic factors, access to and quality of clinical care, and individuals' health behaviors. Behaviors include smoking, diet, exercise, alcohol use, drug use and sexual activity.

The report doesn't provide comparisons between states, however, so it's difficult to say whether Hoosiers are relatively healthy or unhealthy when compared with other Americans.

Jessica Hoffelder, a spatial data analyst, said researchers discourage such comparisons “because states are so different.” Factors include cost of living and laws adopted by state legislatures, she said.

Within the state, Hamilton County, an Indianapolis suburb that includes Carmel and Noblesville, was found to be the healthiest. Crawford County, in south central Indiana, ranked lowest.

The Population Health Institute encourages communities to use the collected data to improve residents' health outcomes and factors. The organization's website includes more than 400 strategies.

They include offering child care subsidies, providing universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds, enforcing a minimum age to buy tobacco products, active recess during the school day, activity programs for older adults, promoting breastfeeding, establishing community gardens, offering nutrition education and implementing a ride-sharing program.

Enacting those strategies would require action by various participants, including state and local elected officials, health care providers and individuals.

LeBlanc said residents shouldn't look to the health department for all the answers.

“It should be noted that issues contributing to some of the health outcomes that lead to the rankings are issues over which local health departments have no control or rules for oversight,” he said through email. “Broader issues such as air pollution must be addressed at a much higher level.”

“The data highlights the continued need for more robust spending to bolster the ability of local health departments to be proactive and respond to chronic health problems in our communities. Our administrator, Mindy Waldron, sits on the Governor's Public Health Commission, which is working to find solutions to those problems, and we're hopeful the commission's work leads to concrete steps to improve public health in Indiana,” he said.

The Health Department includes the Population Health Institute's data in its annual report, which can be found online. The rankings provide a snapshot of public health challenges the county faces and offers general directions for improvement, LeBlanc said Wednesday.

But the annual report doesn't set the department's agenda. Local public health officials do that based on community needs.

“Many of our divisions continually track important public health data, including screenings for lead poisoning, mosquitoes tested for diseases potentially transmissible to humans and sexually transmitted infections,” LeBlanc said. “Our Community Health Case Management Services Division, for example, tracks dozens of reportable infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and West Nile Virus.”

The County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report found Allen's rate of new chlamydia diagnoses per 100,000 residents was a relatively high 733. That was 39% higher than Indiana's average of 526 per 100,000 and 33% higher than the national average.

The report included the percentage of motor vehicle crash deaths that involved alcohol, another category in which Allen County fared poorly. More than one-third – 35% – of driving deaths here involved at least one driver found to be over the state's legal limit for blood alcohol. Statewide, the amount of alcohol-impaired drivers was 19%. The national number was 27%.

Allen's adult obesity rate was also higher than the state and national numbers – but not as significantly. That county's rate is 38% compared to Indiana's 35% and the U.S. obesity rate of 32%.

