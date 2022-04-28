GOP primary rivals take on 2 in House

INDIANAPOLIS – Five Republican men are battling it out for two Indiana House GOP nominations representing Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Rep. Martin Carbaugh faces David Mervar in House District 81 while Rep. Dave Heine takes on Stan Jones and Chris Pence in House District 85. No Democrats filed in either race.

The race is for a two-year term in the Indiana House paying $27,000 a year in salary. But after per diem pay for expenses including lodging and meals, that amount rises to an average of about $70,000.

Carbaugh is the veteran in the field, serving since 2012. He often works on pension-related bills but points to carrying legislation legalizing newborn incubators – or baby boxes – as saving lives of abandoned children.

Aside from writing new laws, he is proud of the constituent services he provides. He said during the pandemic he worked hard to connect Hoosiers to federal, state and private resources.

“I helped a lot of people with the unemployment system. People were hitting a wall and our office was able to shake things loose and get them the benefits they qualify for,” Carbaugh said.

As for the future, he hopes the state has a special session to regulate or even eliminate the abortion industry. This depends on an upcoming ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. The only exception he supports is to save the life of the mother.

Carbaugh has had hard races in the past, but those were in the general election. This time his opponent is a fellow Republican.

Mervar often wears a shirt saying “RINO Hunter” with a crosshairs. RINO stands for “Republican in name only.” He didn't return several calls seeking comment.

His website says too many Republicans – including Carbaugh – have allowed individual liberties to be taken.

“It is high time to replace this spineless leadership with men who fear God and represent We The People, not the corrupt GOP establishment or the lobbyist special interest groups,” Mervar said.

His top two goals are to “end abortion” but also “protect the individual right of choice” on vaccines and tests.

Over in House District 85, Heine seeks a fourth term representing eastern Allen County.

He serves on the House Ways and Means Committee – often reviewing the biggest fiscal bills of the session. He coauthored a large tax cut package passed earlier this year.

Heine said it's an 11% income tax cut over seven years. He hopes that if he returns the legislature can work on reducing the personal property tax on businesses.

Another big priority is working to make U.S. 30 an interstate highway due to safety concerns, as well as limiting health care costs.

“Our health care costs are too high, and we have to do a better job. Constituents can't afford the prices,” Heine said. “We do have to invest in health care and educating our workforce.”

One of his opponents, Pence, wants to make sure politics stay out of the classroom if he is elected.

“It doesn't need to trickle down to our kids,” he said.

Pence supported legislation that failed this year limiting instruction of certain “divisive concepts” and the use of some books.

He became interested in the race because of vaccine mandates and said he supports “freedom of your choice to do what you want with your body.”

But that doesn't extend to abortion. He said the freedom ends when it infringes on the fetus' rights.

Pence also takes no contributions, so he isn't beholden to people.

The last challenger in House District 85 is Jones – born and raised in Grabill. He spent about 30 years in law enforcement, including a decade in California.

He says Heine simply votes the way the House Republican caucus wants him to and doesn't take any philosophical stands on issues.

“He is almost nonexistent,” Jones said of Heine.

If elected, Jones promises to make himself available to all residents – those for and against him.

And he hopes Indiana gets further involved with guarding United States' southern border, including possibly sending National Guard soldiers there.

nkelly@jg.net