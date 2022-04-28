Travel writers to arrive for 5-day visit

At least 50 members of a travel writers group are scheduled to arrive in Fort Wayne Friday for a nearly week-long sight-seeing excursion.

Local tourism officials hope their five-day visit will convince members of the Midwest Travel Journalists Association that the city has plenty of places worth telling thousands of their readers about.

Participating writers will come from publications including the Chicago Tribune, USA Today Network, The Restaurateur, Toronto Globe & Mail, and AAA Midwest Explorer. Online sites represented include GroupTour.com and TripSavvy.com.

Over the last few years, the city has hosted several writers that "led to big wins for Fort Wayne in the national media," said Kristen Guthrie, vice president of marketing and communication for the local tourism agency Visit Fort Wayne.

Midwest Travel Journalists Association members will start Friday afternoon with lunch on The Landing, using a voucher valid at six restaurants located there. The downtown strip on Columbia Street is notably less busy during cooler weather, but becomes an entertainment hotspot on some summer nights with live music drawing crowds.

While in Fort Wayne, other highlights for the travel journalists will include downtown walking tours and a visit to the Electric Works campus, a multi-million-dollar mixed-used development that is transforming an old General Electrics property. An "Active Riverfront Immersive Experience" is scheduled, which includes an opportunity for kayaking or biking the trails. The conference wraps up Tuesday with a breakfast with local business executive Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley.

