ACPL moves ahead on bond issue

The Allen County Public Library plans to raise $98.5 million through a bond issue to carry out its systemwide building renovation and expansion plan.

The library's board of trustees voted 6-0 Thursday to move forward. Board member Sharon Tucker was absent.

The total cost of the projects, including hard and soft costs but not land purchases, is $125.5 million.

But the library is contributing $21.5 million from savings and $5 million from the expected return on the sale of library properties, bringing down the amount needed to borrow.

Todd Samuelson, the library's consultant with its financial adviser, Baker Tilly, said a homeowner with a homestead assessed at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $1.10 a month or $13.17 a year. For a homeowner at the county's median assessed value of $136,700, the monthly increase would be $1.90 a month or $22.76 a year.

For those who own commercial properties, including rental homes, the increases will be higher. A commercial property assessed at $100,000 would pay $3.35 more each month or $40.20 a year. A farmer with 100 acres of agricultural land would pay $5.03 more each month or $60.30 a year.

Samuelson said the library is within its borrowing limit, which is about $127.5 million. He said growth in the area's tax base was not figured into the calculations. But it has been increasing by about 6% a year for the past five years, he said. That growth is likely to continue, so individual taxpayers could pay less than the amounts shared Thursday, Samuelson said.

The term of the debt is expected to be 23 years, but because the state places a 20-year limit on debt, more than one bond may be issued, he said.

Officials said the next steps remain undetermined. The goal is to place a referendum on the November ballot, they said.

Although Thursday's meeting included time for public comment, no one spoke. Susan Baier, library executive director, said there will be many other opportunities for the public to give input as the plan progresses.

The board's facilities master plan includes building new branches in the Huntertown area, in Aboite Township, on the north side of Fort Wayne and on the southeast side. The two Fort Wayne libraries would replace the existing Dupont and Shawnee branches.

The plan also calls for the Georgetown branch to be expanded or for a new building to be constructed nearby if expansion isn't feasible. The Waynedale, Hessen Cassel and Grabill branches would all see renovations and/or small-scale expansions. The building projects will likely take eight to 11 years.

The facilities plan and the financing documents are available at YourACPL.org.

