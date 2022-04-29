Fort Wayne/Allen County

Grant to assist Afghan refugees

A $50,760 grant from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation will help Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend assist Afghan refugees who arrived in Fort Wayne last fall.

Due to the emergency evacuations, Afghans who fled at that time were not able to be processed through the normal refugee channels, the diocese said in a Thursday news release about the grant. As a result, the refugees are legally considered “parolees” or “evacuees” and required to apply for permanent residency in the U.S. within strict timelines.

Catholic Charities is working with 133 Afghan evacuees in Fort Wayne who will need legal immigration services, but there are not enough organizations in the city that can provide the necessary legal support.

To meet need, Catholic Charities will be adding contract staff who specialize in immigration to help local Afghan evacuees who are seeking to file for asylum, special immigrant visa or applying to register permanent residence or adjust status.

I&M seeks help naming chicks

Indiana Michigan Power is asking the public for help naming two peregrine falcon chicks that hatched atop Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

The birds and their parents, Moxie, the female, and Jamie, the male, can be seen at www.indianamichiganpower.com/falconcam.

I&M has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to come up with a list of names and is asking customers to vote for their favorite at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LN776TF. Voting runs through May 16.

I&M is working with Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Audubon Society to band the chicks when they reach the appropriate age.

North Anthony work done early

North Anthony Boulevard has reopened earlier than expected between Berry Street and Columbia Avenue. That section was closed this month for installation of a stormwater pipe.

PFW sets record for Day of Giving

Purdue University Fort Wayne on Thursday announced record-breaking numbers for its fourth annual Day of Giving that took place between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The university's Office of Development and Alumni Relations reported it received 1,017 gifts – a 26% increase over last year – totaling $1,300,752. The monetary amount tallied Wednesday was more than double Day of Giving 2021.

Major gifts this year included $250,000 from retired chemistry professor Art Friedel in support of athletics and $200,000 from The Chapman Charitable Trust in support of the Chapman Scholars Endowment Fund.

Autism grants aid Steuben sheriff

Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson on Thursday announced new technology will be used to improve communications with select groups.

The department has added communication boards to all sheriff's patrol vehicles, according to a news release, that will help communicate with people who may be non-verbal, have limited English skills, have autism or other disabilities or mental health issues.

The boards were provided to the sheriff's office through a grant from the Autism Society of America and private donations. With those funds, the Autism Society of Indiana was able to buy the boards and training material on how to implement the communication boards.

