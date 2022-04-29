Brown sees jail as key issue facing commissioners

Republican voters will soon determine who will represent their party in the race for the northwest Allen County commissioner's seat.

Lisa Bobay-Somers is challenging Commissioner Therese Brown for the Republican nomination. Brown is running for her fourth term as one of three commissioners.

Brown, 61, was first elected to the position in 2010. Previously, she served as county auditor, deputy auditor and clerk of courts. Brown's salary this year is $81,697.

Bobay-Somers attended several commissioners' meetings last year to share what she described as the dangers of wearing face masks and to show opposition to vaccine passports, which were not being considered on a county level.

Bobay-Somers, who is married to Northwest Allen County Schools board Vice President Kent Somers, asked NACS parents to boycott school on a day last fall in an effort to cost the district state funding to punish the district for mandating face masks for students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bobay-Somers did not respond to several requests for comment.

Brown said one of the biggest issues the commissioners currently face is the replacement or expansion of the Allen County Jail. The current jail cannot handle the capacity or services the county now requires, U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty ruled this month.

A new facility would likely cost about $300 million. Brown said the commissioners have started what will be a long process to look into every aspect of a new jail project before making the final decision.

“Brick and mortar is one thing, but what that brick and mortar can represent can be very controversial and very difficult for a lot of portions of our community,” she said.

The commissioners each have a district, but they represent the entire county, which is approaching 400,000 residents. Brown said it is crucial to think of all constituents when making decisions.

“We try to consider all walks of life in everything that we do. It's important to do that,” she said. “Just because your voice is louder, there may be a voice we're not able to hear because you're being loud, so we have to take the time to discern these things.”

Brown said it isn't a surprise that her career has been in government, but it wasn't necessarily something she grew up thinking about.

“I always loved government. I always loved history,” she said. “It was just one of those passionate things I dearly loved, and when I got the opportunity literally right out of high school to start working for the county. I took it and it evolved into taking different positions as a county employee and eventually led to chief deputy auditor.”

She was then elected as county auditor in 1994.

Brown said she has been impressed with the ways the county has grown during her 12 years in office.

“It's a privilege to serve: to live my life in four-year increments and make good use of those four years,” she said.

dfilchak@jg.net