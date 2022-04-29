CIB delays sale of block, acts to expedite move

Closing on the sale of downtown Fort Wayne's so-called fast food block was delayed again during Thursday's meeting of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.

But board members have structured the latest amendment to the closing documents – the eighth – so that a delay shouldn't happen again.

The first agreement for the board to have an option to buy the property along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center was in 2016, said Thomas Trent, an attorney for the CIB.

The updated deadline for the closing is now Jan. 31, 2024. Thirty days' notice must be given before the selected closing date, Trent said.

Each month beyond May 15, Trent said, will result in a substantial discount on the $6 million price tag for the property, originally thought to be a spot for a downtown arena.

Every month between May 15 and April 15, 2023, the price the CIB will pay will go down by $22,849. After that, the price will go down by $23,958 monthly. The discount on the sale price will encourage the property owner to move forward on closing.

“This has been a very fluid situation,” Trent said, adding the latest agreement represents “a very good outcome” for both property owner George Huber and the board.

The reasons for the delays are unclear. But Trent said it appears Huber was not yet willing to part with the property and there was no immediate need for the CIB to own it.

It's been emphasized to Huber this is “the end of the line,” said Don Steininger, a board member and longtime Fort Wayne developer working on the plan.

Steininger stressed the board has no intention at this time to evict the fast food restaurants – Rally's, King Gyros and Taco Bell.

“We have no reason not to keep them there,” Steininger added, as the plan for the arena is no longer being pursued. There also are no plans to expand the neighboring – and landlocked – Grand Wayne at this time.

Owning the property where the restaurants sit would provide a revenue source to the CIB, Steininger said.

The vote to extend the option was unanimous. However, board member Lisa Starks recused herself, saying she had a conflict, and newly named board member Brendon Maxwell was absent.

