Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Apr 29
RYAN ROAD
Closed between Dawkins Road and U.S. 30, 8 a.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday.
WEBSTER ROAD
Closed between Paulding and Tillman roads through 3 p.m. today.
ROSAMOND AVENUE
Closed between Old U.S. 24 and the north end of Georgian Drive, May 9-13.
BLUFFTON ROAD
Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.
BEDFORD DRIVE
Closed in New Haven between Sherbrook Drive and Brookwood Extended through Wednesday.
