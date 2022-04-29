The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 am

Road restrictions for Apr 29

RYAN ROAD

Closed between Dawkins Road and U.S. 30, 8 a.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday.

WEBSTER ROAD

Closed between Paulding and Tillman roads through 3 p.m. today.

ROSAMOND AVENUE

Closed between Old U.S. 24 and the north end of Georgian Drive, May 9-13.

BLUFFTON ROAD

Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.

BEDFORD DRIVE

Closed in New Haven between Sherbrook Drive and Brookwood Extended through Wednesday.

