Justices vacate verdict, trial rule

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court voided an improper Allen County trial rule that denied a defendant access to evidence and also vacated his child molesting conviction because the judge denied a continuance.

“Although no trial is ever perfect, it is axiomatic that defendants are entitled to a fair trial. Here, (Juventino) Ramirez's proceeding fell short of that mark,” the court ruled Wednesday.

Ramirez is serving a six-year prison sentence for allegedly touching a girl when she was 7 or 8. The Supreme Court heard the case in October and issued a unanimous ruling.

First the court dealt with a unique rule used by the Allen County prosecutor that refuses to hand over copies of videotaped victim statements during discovery. Instead, the defendant and attorney have to go to the prosecutor's office to watch it and take notes.

The justices seemed perplexed by the rule, saying repeatedly that it puts an additional burden on a defendant and seems to conflict with a state rule requiring evidence be turned over.

The ruling said the local discovery rule is impermissible and “without force and effect” because it conflicts with the Indiana Rules of Trial Procedure.

Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander said the local rule was an attempt to thwart anyone from posting or sharing victim statements on the internet – which ultimately protects the victim.

“They were pretty loud and clear” that we can't use that rule any longer, he said. His office will work with local judges to use protective orders to ensure the information is protected.

“The idea of seeing those plastered where everyone can see is a concern,” McAlexander said.

The violation wasn't enough to overturn the conviction. Instead, the justices sent the 2020 case back for a new trial because Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull denied a request for continuance when the prosecutor sprang new evidence on the defendant.

Court records show that less than 24 hours before trial, the prosecutor – for the first time – spoke with the alleged victim and her mother in detail about the case.

The conversation unearthed new allegations against Ramirez, including that he had touched the girl under the clothes with both hands, he had bribed the mother to get the daughter to lie at trial, and he and the mother had both disclosed the inappropriate conduct to their pastor.

Within four hours of receiving this information, Ramirez's lawyer filed a motion to delay the jury trial. Both in that motion and before the next morning in court, the lawyer explained he needed more time because the allegations changed his theory of defense that the touching was accidental.

The lawyer also said he needed to interview new witnesses identified, investigate the allegations, identify potential defense witnesses and determine whether the case could be settled by plea.

“Instead of addressing any of these reasons, the court simply remarked, 'I don't see a reason to continue the trial.' And it also told Ramirez's counsel – four times – that the motion was not timely, even though counsel moved for a continuance within hours of receiving the new allegations,” the Supreme Court ruling said.

McAlexander said police and prosecutors try to limit the number of times a victim is interviewed to reduce trauma. In this case, substantive information came to light the day before trial and the judge declined to delay it. He said the office will review the case and decide whether to proceed with a new trial.

The justices found that Gull didn't balance the interests of the parties when making the decision and noted there is no evidence that the state would have been adversely affected by a delay.

