Members get early glimpse of zoo

Visitors to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will notice pops of bright colors – green, yellow and orange – as they walk up to the entrance this season.

The revamped entrance is one of the changes Executive Director Rick Schuiteman shared before the doors opened to zoo members Thursday. Members can check out the zoo from noon to 5 p.m. today before the doors open to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“We want to keep it fresh and new and exciting for them, so there's a lot of new changes happening for them,” Schuiteman said. “But at the same time, there's a lot of familiar things when they can just come out and see the lions and the giraffes and go through the reef and see the kangaroos.”

The zoo's entrance was mostly brown and red before, but Schuiteman said he is happy it now matches the zoo's colors of green, yellow and orange.

The large typography sculpture that people frequently use for photo opportunities and that children climb on at the zoo's entrance is now green, yellow and orange instead of red. The entrance and guest services building also feature a light green tropical leaf pattern.

The entry room to the Indonesian Rain Forest has been remodeled to look like visitors have already entered the rainforest dome. The room's walls create the illusion of being in the rainforest, and people can try to spot the animals hidden among the leaves and plants, said Bonnie Kempf, director of communication.

Children and adults – including people using wheelchairs – can travel through large tree-like structures.

The Saki monkeys and the Agouti, which look like large guinea pigs, have a new, permanent home, which is across from the North American river otters exhibit.

Visitors also now have the opportunity to rent the rainforest's private jungle party room for celebrations. Schuiteman said the zoo decided to bring back the birthday party feature after about 10 years in response to members' requests.

The zoo will have construction going on this season as crews work on the interactive Red Panda Ridge, which is expected to be completed next summer.

However, the construction is not expected to hinder visitors' experiences, Schuiteman said.

Zoo visitors can vote at the wishing well on what animal they would like the zoo to focus its conservation efforts on next. People can choose between the three animals the Kids for Nature program is currently working with – turtles and tortoises, leopards and African birds.

The zoo is opening without peafowl walking freely along paths for visitors because avian flu was recently found in northern Indiana. Schuiteman said the quarantined peafowl should be free to roam in a few weeks.

Schuiteman said the community is eager to visit the zoo.

“We had some people showing up last weekend,” he said, “on that beautiful weekend saying, 'Hey, are you open yet?'”

dfilchak@jg.net