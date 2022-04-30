County: Nothing decided on jail issues

The Allen County commissioners said Friday they don't know if more space is the best long-term solution to the county jail's overcrowding issues.

Commissioner Rich Beck suggested discussing the Allen County Jail at the close of Friday's meeting because of an increase in misinformation spreading through the community about a possible $25 million expansion or a $300 million new jail. Commissioner Therese Brown was absent.

Commissioner Nelson Peters said he welcomed the opportunity to share “the real story.”

“It's sort of interesting to me that everybody, right now, has their minds made up on exactly what is going to happen,” Peters said. “And we don't know what's going to happen. There's a tremendous amount of due diligence that needs to be done, and we're in the process of slowly working our way through that.”

Overcrowding and understaffing at the Allen County Jail has been a concern for years. Late last month, a federal judge ruled in a lawsuit that the jail's overcrowding and low staffing has led to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.

By May 15, county officials have to improve conditions at the jail, including a plan for keeping the population at the facility at or below 732 inmates. If the plan involves building a new jail, officials will have to address general construction, a purchase agreement, hiring an architect and construction manager and other issues, the order stated.

The commissioners are working on short-term solutions to fulfill the judge's order, but Peters said it's going to take longer for officials to find a long-term solution. Until then, Beck said the commissioners will provide a jail update every week, even if the update is that no progress has been made in that week.

“I think if there's anything to underscore at this point, it's that nothing's been decided. Contrary to the emails we get and to the phone calls that we get, nothing has been decided,” Peters said. “We have a lot to work through.”

In February, Cory Miller of Elevatus Architecture presented options to address the jail's issues, which included a $25 million expansion of the existing jail or a new facility for about $300 million. Beck said Friday nearly everyone at the February public hearing mentioned mental health concerns, which is something the commissioners are taking seriously.

“I think people need to understand that we are listening to that,” Peters said. “We are listening to that public input in the process of gathering more information for the public to help us make the best decision that we can for our entire county.”

A consultant recently told Beck that about 10% to 15% of the jail population is at a crisis level, meaning they need to be isolated and monitored individually. Studies show the majority of inmates have conditions that fall under the umbrella of mental health, he added.

Beck said county-level officials are now facing significant issues as they try to solve jail issues that have been brought on because of state and federal governments' actions over the years.

County jails have been asked to house federal inmates with nearby trials. The commissioners approved Friday the termination of the remaining contract to house federal inmates to reduce overcrowding.

Jails were also tasked by a 2016 state law with holding Level 6 felons, who were previously sent to the Indiana Department of Correction. The Allen County Jail has been treated more like permanent housing for inmates rather than temporary housing as intended, Peters said.

“That's a huge burden to put on us,” Beck said, “but looking at those statistics, it's like, 'OK, do we really need a bigger jail?'”

The county's efforts to reduce overcrowding started long ago, Peters said. County officials have built up the Community Corrections program, which can now handle about 155 inmates who would have otherwise been at the Allen County Jail.

Allen County also has the most problem-solving courts of any Hoosier county, Beck said.

“This is not something that just 30 days ago, we started to addressing these issues,” Beck said. “These issues have been being dealt with by the judicial system for a number of years so this isn't new to us.”

