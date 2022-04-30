Downtown receives historic rail relic

Drivers on Indiana 930, Coliseum Boulevard, Lima Road and Wells Street today might see an unusual sight – a Korean War-era hospital rail car out for a spin.

Now refurbished into a gathering space, the car, painted blue, will be on its way from a site outside New Haven to its new location off Cass Street north of downtown.

The move – which will require special rigging skills and equipment and a truck/trailer able to hold 60 tons – is one of the first steps toward bringing Headwaters Junction to life. The railway-themed attraction is set to spring up on the north side of Fort Wayne's riverfront just east of the Wells Street bridge.

Headwaters volunteer Don Steininger, a long-time Fort Wayne developer, said the move will likely take much of the day. The timetable will start at 8 a.m. at 15202 Edgerton Road, where the car has spent months being renovated. About 9 a.m., Schlatter's Inc. of Francesville, will start rigging the car to lift it onto a truck for transport.

The caravan will proceed to Indiana 930 west to Coliseum Boulevard's intersection with Lima Road and then south toward Wells Street and the destination just east of Fort Wayne Outfitters.

Times when the car will pass by can't be pinpointed, Steininger said, because of circumstances, including weather and traffic.

The route might seem unusually long, but it was necessary because of the car's size and weight.

“If you can imagine in it, the bridge over the river on Wells Street, is not weighted to handle this car,” Steininger said. “We had thought we could bring it through town and over the bridge, but the bridge couldn't take it.”

A “big crane” will pick up the car begin its journey, he added.

The car will be placed on railroad track already at the new site by lowering one end at a time.

The car is expected to draw use by those who enjoy the ambiance, or an ice cream from a restored railway depot soon to be placed nearby. It's hoped the car also will host private parties, Steininger said.

The Craigville Depot, on the National Register of Historic Places, will be moved to the Cass Street location as soon as next week, Steininger said.

rsalter@jg.net