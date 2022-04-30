Perry Township trustee faces 1st-timer in primary

Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for Perry Township trustee – the incumbent and a political newcomer.

Both say fire and emergency medical services in the township continue to need attention. But they have different views about what's wrong and how to fix it.

Incumbent Eric Tippmann, 49, who said he replaced a fire chief for not doing the job, wants fewer ties among public safety employees and government boards and commissions. He said he increased full-time fire and paramedic staff, added a second full-time ambulance and bought land near the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus for a second fire station.

Bryan Bohnke, 49, who was on fire and/or Emergency Medical Service crews from 1991 to 2001 in New Haven, wants to upgrade the services and the work environment so Perry is able to attract and keep staff at a time when first responders are in short supply.

“I'm here to make Perry Township's fire department and EMS the best. It's not an 8-to-5 job. The alarm can go off three times in a row,” he said, adding he understands how to manage people doing this type of job.

An entrepreneur, Bohnke runs a Fort Wayne Budget Blinds franchise. He attended the IPFW, now Purdue Fort Wayne, and has many fire and EMS credentials.

Tippmann is as a chemist and has taught chemistry locally at the college level. Tippmann has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Purdue University and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Ohio State University. He is listed as an author on about 30 scholarly articles, with the last in 2010, according to an Ohio State website.

Both candidates also are stressing the need to manage Perry Township's extensive growth.

Bohnke said it's important to cultivate good relationships with Huntertown, Allen County and state officials, the better to cooperate on and fund projects to improve roads, bridges and sewers.

Tippmann said keeping taxes reasonable during growth is necessary. “Balancing public safety needs and taxes is the biggest issue,” he said. “I want to save Huntertown and Northwest Allen County Schools from one, taxpayer fatigue, and two, siphoning funds from the schools” to pay for other needs.

In previous tries for office, Tippmann has faced controversies over whether he lived in Fort Wayne or Perry Township and his idea to eliminate township trustees. He has run for Fort Wayne City Council, Allen County Council and Perry Township trustee.

Residency complaints were dismissed by the Allen County Board of Election.

The trustee's upcoming salary could not be determined, but in previous years, the job had paid about $35,000 a year.

