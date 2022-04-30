Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:00 am
Election preview
Perry Township trustee faces 1st-timer in primary
ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette
Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for Perry Township trustee – the incumbent and a political newcomer.
Both say fire and emergency medical services in the township continue to need attention. But they have different views about what's wrong and how to fix it.
Incumbent Eric Tippmann, 49, who said he replaced a fire chief for not doing the job, wants fewer ties among public safety employees and government boards and commissions. He said he increased full-time fire and paramedic staff, added a second full-time ambulance and bought land near the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus for a second fire station.
Bryan Bohnke, 49, who was on fire and/or Emergency Medical Service crews from 1991 to 2001 in New Haven, wants to upgrade the services and the work environment so Perry is able to attract and keep staff at a time when first responders are in short supply.
“I'm here to make Perry Township's fire department and EMS the best. It's not an 8-to-5 job. The alarm can go off three times in a row,” he said, adding he understands how to manage people doing this type of job.
An entrepreneur, Bohnke runs a Fort Wayne Budget Blinds franchise. He attended the IPFW, now Purdue Fort Wayne, and has many fire and EMS credentials.
Tippmann is as a chemist and has taught chemistry locally at the college level. Tippmann has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Purdue University and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Ohio State University. He is listed as an author on about 30 scholarly articles, with the last in 2010, according to an Ohio State website.
Both candidates also are stressing the need to manage Perry Township's extensive growth.
Bohnke said it's important to cultivate good relationships with Huntertown, Allen County and state officials, the better to cooperate on and fund projects to improve roads, bridges and sewers.
Tippmann said keeping taxes reasonable during growth is necessary. “Balancing public safety needs and taxes is the biggest issue,” he said. “I want to save Huntertown and Northwest Allen County Schools from one, taxpayer fatigue, and two, siphoning funds from the schools” to pay for other needs.
In previous tries for office, Tippmann has faced controversies over whether he lived in Fort Wayne or Perry Township and his idea to eliminate township trustees. He has run for Fort Wayne City Council, Allen County Council and Perry Township trustee.
Residency complaints were dismissed by the Allen County Board of Election.
The trustee's upcoming salary could not be determined, but in previous years, the job had paid about $35,000 a year.
Perry Township Trustee
Republicans
Bryan Bohnke
Age: 49
Education: Attended IPFW, now Purdue University Fort Wayne
Occupation: Entrepreneur and businessman who runs Fort Wayne Budget Blinds; formerly worked for more than 10 years in fire and emergency medical services
Political experience: First-time candidate; appointed to the Cable Fund Access Board
Community experience: IU Alumni board, American Cancer Society Fort Wayne Golf Classic and church, Boy Scouts' and youth sports volunteer work
Why running: Feels “uniquely qualified” because of experience in running a business and in public service positions
Eric Tippmann
Age: 49
Education: Bachelor's degree in chemistry from Purdue University, doctorate in organic chemistry from Ohio State University
Occupation: Chemist and chemistry teacher at college level
Political experience: Incumbent who has two years as at-large member of Allen County Council and more than three years as Perry Township trustee
Community experience: Contributes to scholarships for youth soccer players going on to college as first-generation students; volunteers with Huntertown's Heritage Days and at home games of Fort Wayne Football Club professional soccer team
Why running: Service to the community “is very important” in the Tippmann family. “I also want to pull back the curtain and tell the truth about how many rural fire departments are run by townships.” Also has “a productive record of almost six years in county and township government, with dozens of consistent votes that prove I walk the talk on keeping taxes low.”
