Survey: 80% like city's quality of life

Eighty percent of young adults ages 21 to 35 gave a thumbs-up to Fort Wayne's quality of life in a survey Upstate Alliance of Realtors commissioned, officials announced Friday.

Parks, festivals, dining and outdoor recreation were among the leading factors attracting that demographic to visit downtown and 4-in-10 survey respondents said they would consider living downtown, despite questions about housing availability and affordability.

The results are from the 2021 Smart Growth poll of Allen County residents in their early 20s to mid 30s, the Upstate Alliance, also known as UPSTAR, said in a news release.

The survey last summer, designed and administered by American Strategies and conducted by professional interviewers and online, yielded responses from 475 adults. UPSTAR said the goal of the survey was to provide Realtors and economic development agencies insight regarding housing and the quality of life in downtown Fort Wayne.

“We're always looking for ways to continue improving the community, and this data will be extremely valuable in guiding our efforts moving forward,” said Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer at Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

Housing availability and affordability are of particular interest, UPSTAR CEO David Belew said in a statement, adding that his organization will work with city and county officials on improvements.

Of the 80% who had positive views of the area's quality of life, 25% called it “excellent” while 55% rated it as “good,” a survey report said. When asked what would improve the Fort Wayne area's quality of life, respondents' top preferences included more parks and recreational opportunities, improved walkability and increased options for downtown nightlife.

A majority of respondents – 65% – visit downtown Fort Wayne more than once a month, including 43% who visit at least weekly. The most popular aspects of downtown among survey participants included parks and trails, festivals and the food scene – restaurants/bars, based on survey results.

When asked what would motivate them to increase their downtown visits, respondents listed “more convenient places to park” as the top factor.

The Realtors' group points out that help is on the way with more than 1,800 new parking spaces expected to be added with three downtown projects under construction: The Riverfront at Promenade Park, The Lofts at Headwaters Park and STAR Financial Bank's new headquarters.

Although 42% of respondents said they would consider living downtown, housing availability and affordability were mentioned as concerns. Just over a quarter, or 26%, said availability is a “very” or “fairly” big problem, and 50% didn't believe they could afford to live downtown.

Most, or 70%, of respondents were reached on wireless phones, 1% on VOIP phones, 5% on landlines, 23% via text message and 1% via email. The margin of error for the survey, conducted July 26-Aug. 4, is plus or minus 4.9%.

