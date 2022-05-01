Art lovers find joy in painting

At Indiana Tech on Saturday, there were no mistakes, just happy accidents.

Art lovers, experienced painters and those picking up brushes for the first time gathered at rows of tables inside an auditorium at the university's Andorfer Commons to paint along with a recording of public broadcasting icon Bob Ross.

With the help of Nora Gossiaux, a certified Bob Ross instructor, participants had the chance to paint “Purple Splendor,” a winter landscape Ross painted for an episode of “The Joy of Painting” that first aired Sept. 5, 1984.

Although each painter followed Ross' instructions throughout the 90-minute event, each was different, featuring snow drifts, a cabin, animals and plenty of happy little trees, encapsulating Ross' sentiment that “You can do anything here – the only prerequisite is that it makes you happy.”

Ross a Rama, a fundraiser event hosted by PBS Fort Wayne, was originally scheduled for spring 2020 but was continually rescheduled because of concerns about the coronavirus, said Erin Arnold, development director for the local station. All of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go toward programming and operating expenses, Arnold said. In all, about 130 people signed up to paint during one of two sessions, she added.

“We're so excited because it's all generations that have signed up for it,” Arnold said. “We have 10-year-old children and a gentleman who I believe is in his 70s who has never painted before. But he thought he'd give it a try today and maybe take up a hobby.”

Arnold says she hopes to have more Bob Ross events in the future.

Fort Wayne resident Terry Epling and his wife, who are longtime public television supporters, were among the enthusiastic artists painting Saturday morning.

“Bob Ross is so fun. I thought it'd be fun to come on a Saturday morning and paint a little,” Epling said. “Anytime you can get a group of people together and support PBS, that's a good thing. It reminds us of how many things they do for the community and the programming that they have.”

Fort Wayne resident Jenny Bodecker and her son Ryan are fans of Ross and came to Indiana Tech to try their hands at following along instead of just watching. The pair said they thought the event would be a fun activity, especially on a dreary Saturday morning. The event did not disappoint.

“We tried our best, and we made some happy trees,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”