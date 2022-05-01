Creating a vibrant, rich community

All well-wishers of humanity were welcome Saturday at The Landmark Centre in southwest Fort Wayne for a day of food, music, art and discussion about how to strive for a better world.

The Building Vibrant Communities: Vision & Action weekend-long conference is one of many hosted worldwide by members of the Baha'i faith, a monotheistic religion established in the late 19th century that revolves around the principle of world unity, or the “oneness of humanity,” regardless of gender, race, nationality or religion.

In addition to equality, Baha'is believe in the harmony of science and faith.

“Essentially, we're at a point in time of humanity where we're really one world, we're one community,” said Lisa Smits, a Baha'i and one of the organizers of the local conference.

Saturday's discussions focused on how to create a more vibrant and loving community, with local speakers delivering presentations on diversity and social justice, refugee resettlement and community service, among other topics.

Youth leaders, including Purdue University student Misha Rahimi also led children younger than 16 in activities designed to help them understand community and service, as well as teaching them about Baha'i spiritual values.

“It's really a gathering to talk about how we can improve our community,” Smits said.

“We're sharing our Baha'i vision and what we're doing to build communities and we want (others) to share with us.”

Rahimi, 19, was raised in the Baha'i faith. Baha'is worldwide have been called to work toward social transformation and to help “create a society we can all be a part of and that we can all contribute to and all be happy being a part of.”

“Why would I not want to be a part of that?” he said.

Rahimi said he hopes the kids he worked with Saturday leave with a better understanding of what it means to belong to a community, to work for others and to be a member of the human family.

“We're all leaves of one tree, fruits of one tree,” he said, adding that he hopes the kids who participate over the weekend come back and “take more steps along this path.”

As society becomes more global, Rahimi said, he believes it's important to recognize that the concept of the “oneness of humanity” is critical.

“Without it, it just won't work. We see with every conflict, at the base of it is this refusal to acknowledge that this is another human family member that you're doing this to,” he said. “Without that conception, it's easy to cause conflict, to wage war, to do all of these horrible things.”

The weekend's youth programs were broken up into children's classes for ages 5 to 11 and a junior youth program for ages 12 to 15.

The children's classes, Rahimi said, focus on spiritual values and how to treat others with respect and kindness, while the junior youth program seeks to provide participants with a higher and stronger self-image and aspirations they can strive to achieve.

Fort Wayne native Jason Hiner – who currently lives in Louisville, Kentucky – returned to the city so he could attend the event with his daughter and mother. Hiner, a graduate of North Side High School, said he became a Baha'i in 1993 after visiting the Baha'i house of worship in Chicago. The concept of one connected humanity was something that was particularly appealing, he said.

“If we seek that idea of oneness and unity, then the other things that make us different are beautiful,” he said. “They're not things that should separate us, but they're things we can look at and see that adds to our perspective.”

Baha'is have been involved in community-building for about 25 years, opening up their activities to friends and family – anyone who could be considered a “well-wisher of humanity,” Hiner said. The idea, he said, is to create a collaborative environment to discuss ideas regarding how to transform society “from the ground up.” Creating an atmosphere of culture and learning, he said, is of great importance.

“Baha'is aren't trying to say that we have all the answers,” he said. “We're saying we're sharing this process where we're offering to help find the specific answers for their communities.”

Hiner said he found discussions surrounding the idea of service were particularly striking. Many of the conversations, he said, circled back to the idea that “service is love in action.”

“There was a lot of great discussion around that, and it can mean a lot of different things,” he said. “It can be small things, it can be a lot of big things and a lot of things in between. It can be for one person.”

Examples, he said, can be as simple as mentoring someone who needs some guidance or collaboration on a project to improve a neighborhood. Service doesn't necessarily need to be wide-ranging or complicated, he said.

“It can be sharing inspiring words with neighbors and having a space where they come together to read devotional writings from the Baha'i faith or from multiple faiths that then give them the strength to get through everyday life.”

The “Building Vibrant Communities” conference continues today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about the event and the Baha'i faith can be found at www.bahais-fortwayne.com.