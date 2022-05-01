Democrats invite rivals on state tour

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are embarking on another statewide tour, but this time they are inviting Republicans and Libertarians.

The Town Hall tour kicks off Thursday in Fort Wayne at the Hefner Pavilion in Franklin School Park, 1903 St. Marys Ave.

“We want to hear the issues Hoosiers are facing and the problems they are dealing with,” said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. “We don't want to talk at people – we want to listen to people.”

It will be the seventh tour Democrats have done in the last year. Some focused on infrastructure, jobs and the America Rescue Plan, others on cannabis, small towns and redistricting.

“We have been able to share our message and how Democrats are delivering for Hoosiers and how Republicans are dividing,” Schmuhl said.

Schumhl said he wants people – regardless of political persuasion – to come speak with Democrats so they can take the issues back to candidates and elected officials.

Democrats sent a letter inviting the Indiana Republican Party, which quickly declined.

“As evidenced by a myriad of statements from both your party and your party's spokesman, ... it is clear that this is just a political stunt. Moreover, these statements belie your call for 'greater decency and respect' and 'cordial' conduct,” read a statement from Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer.

Several tweets were included in the letter from the Indiana Democratic Party's official account and the party spokesman's personal account. The tweets from the personal account use profanity several times.

“We could not agree more that the 2022 elections will be consequential,” Hupfer said. “That's why the Indiana Republican Party, our elected officials, and our candidates will be present in all 92 counties ... giving voters the opportunity to hear from us directly, not as a part of a politically motivated forum organized and controlled by the Indiana Democrat Party that has a goal of merely scoring political points.”

Schmuhl said he expects Hoosiers at the events to focus on the cost of goods and inflation, the remnants of the pandemic, public safety and competing with other countries.

“Bread and butter issues,” he called them.

Democratic candidates will also speak at the events – as many as 15 stops around the state – in suburban, rural and urban locations.

At Thursday's Fort Wayne event, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Tom McDermott and House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta will attend. The winners of key local House and congressional primaries from Tuesday might also appear.

nkelly@jg.net