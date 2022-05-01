Local couple drawn to Ukraine

Seeing Ukraine under attack and the people fleeing weighed heavily on the minds of James and Leah Otto.

They wanted to do something, so they did. The local couple spent April 4 to 13 in Poland helping refugees.

The first week they were back in Fort Wayne, the couple were still processing everything they saw in the eight days they were there. That included time in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, and a brief crossing into Ukraine, 25 miles from warfare.

But some things stood out in their minds. The couple were struck by all the people, including the generous Poles, the Ukrainians helping each other and volunteers from around the world.

“The overarching impression (was of) the number of people from the number of different cultures there for one purpose, to help in any way they can,” Leah said.

When refugees made it through the border check after spending about eight hours in line, they saw a city of tents waiting for them with necessities – food, clothes, toiletries – and luggage to replace the shopping bags they used to carry their belongings.

“Every single one of the tents was a different people,” James said. There were volunteers from Singapore, Dubai, Spain, Mozambique, Egypt, Finland and other countries, and none were government agencies.

“All of those were just people that were grassroots, who felt like we did,” he said.

James Otto is a North Side High School physics teacher who used some of his spring break for the trip. Leah Otto is a registered nurse working with medical technology at VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System.

“Both of us, since the conflict began in Ukraine, were praying for them and really had a heart for them,” Leah said.

When the conflict started, James streamed video showing the eerie, empty streets of Kyiv for his classes. The students were interested, and “it was global news that really was reminiscent of the 1940s,” he said.

When the Ottos heard Mercy Works was sending a team, they felt God was telling them to go. Leah did missionary work with Mercy Works, a nonprofit Christian organization based in Texas, when she was in high school.

After arriving in Poland, the Ottos started their work in a Warsaw transition station, where Ukrainian refugees were preparing for the next step in their lives. If their Ukrainian passport was stamped, they were able to go on to other countries or move about Poland.

“Not everybody thought to grab their passport,” James said of the evacuees.

At transition stations at train depots, about a third of the volunteers helped with food, others made food packages for the Ukrainians' trips and still others helped Ukrainians carry belongings to the trains.

After two days, the Ottos traveled 25 miles south to help there. Then they went to the border. On April 9, they went into Ukrainewhere they saw a van drop off people near the border checkpoint and leave, presumably to pick up more people and make a return trip.

Most of those escaping Ukraine were women and children. The Ukrainian government is requiring boys in their late teens up to able-bodied men to remain in the country to fight or assist the troops. Leah said some of the women were wary, and one older woman refused to let them help carry items until the younger women did and talked her into it.

They used the Google Translate app to talk with the refugees, and the Ukrainians began to automatically reach for volunteers' phones when conversations began.

Then Ukrainians waited up to eight hours or longer at the Polish border checkpoint and had to get back to the end of the line if they left to use the restroom. Some volunteers entertained them with juggling and other performances.

Near the border area, the Polish people set up a Tesco store to give people a place to stay while their paperwork was completed. James described it as similar to a Wal-Mart but with many other stores in it like a shopping mall.

“When you walked into Tesco, especially, there was an atmosphere of hope,” Leah added.

The Tesco held thousands of cots that were sanitized daily. The building included areas for children to play and volunteers offering pet supplies for those who brought animals but didn't have leashes or food.

There was little direct government involvement, mostly soldiers guarding the area and making sure people had wristbands that identified them as volunteers or refugees, including some who were from Belarus and Russia.

When Ukrainians got their paperwork, they helped others until they could move on. One young teen, once his family got settled, kept cleaning and sanitizing beds and areas where refugees stayed right up until 10 minutes before his train left, James said.

If refugees weren't going to another country, they were staying in Polish homes with families or in houses being renovated. “The Polish don't want to do refugee camps,” Leah said. “They want to integrate them into Polish society.”

“They did not call them refugees,” she said. “They called them 'our Ukrainian friends.' “

School-aged children are enrolled in classes, James said. The Polish people also put aside an old school for volunteers to rest and avoid burnout. Among many other things, the Ottos helped restore a large, three-story house in a well-off neighborhood within sight of the U.S. embassy. The building was used as a brothel nine years earlier and was in bad shape.

It needed repairs on the roof, mold scraped out, a driveway weeded and other improvements. Merchants provided $3,000 in cleaning supplies and $20,000 in roofing materials so foreign volunteers with skills could do the work.

“The Polish people were doing things at cost for their Ukrainian friends,” James said.

After he returned to North Side on April 18, James gave his classes a 20-minute review of what he did during spring break.

“I explained to them why I left because I felt it was important for them to understand the reasons,” he said.

Many of his students don't have much and have seen or experienced violence in their lives. “Even so, they are not experiencing what the Ukrainian people are experiencing,” he said. “In this case, they are part of the 'us.' “

Leah and James encourage people to do what they can for Ukrainians.

If people can't give time, they can give financially, she said. When they asked for donations for their mission trip, people gave enough that they had extra to donate toward work being done there.

“Leah and I are just average people,” James said. “And average people like us were all over there helping.”

jwolf@jg.net