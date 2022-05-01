Reform, not new jail, local group says

They want a seat at the table when Allen County officials are discussing the jail situation. And they want answers on what's being done.

They are Help Not Handcuffs, a coalition of local churches leaders, advocate organizations and concerned citizens who met Saturday to discuss strategy and listen to people who've had success in activism.

A key talking point among the more than 30 people at New Zion Tabernacle was reducing the county jail's population.

The Allen County commissioners are addressing the outcome of a lawsuit in which they and the sheriff were named defendants. On March 31, U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty ruled that Allen County must improve jail conditions. Chronic overcrowding and understaffing have led to injuries and violate inmates' constitutional rights, the judge said.

Audrey Davis, former Faith in Indiana organizer, said Help Not Handcuffs needs to have relationships with elected officials and residents, conversations about concerns and broad community involvement. Others spoke about creating programs to reduce the jail population.

Tony Borton said there are inmates who can't afford bail, have mental health issues or have addictions. The current jail, built 40 years ago, doesn't have facilities or room to help inmates with problems.

Under the judge's ruling, the commissioners' deadline to have a long-term plan is May 15. But there have been no specific plans announced about alleviating problems in the short term, Borton said.

The commissioners have hired an architectural firm for a study and are looking at how to finance a $300 million new jail. The county commissioners reiterated at their Friday meeting that no decision has been made.

“The board of commissioners have taken two steps forward to build a new jail and no steps forward to have less people in jail and less people going in,” Borton said.

He added that the sheriff's department has previously stated that a majority of the jail population has substance abuse issues or mental health problems.

Speakers at the event said offenders with mental illness and addictions have a better chance of avoiding trouble if they are in the community and participate in programs.

The group heard from Los Angeles County activist Lynne Lyman, who has been involved with a similar problem there and has fought against building more jails beyond L.A. County's nine jails. She advocates for reducing the jail population.

Lyman said county residents should have three strategies: legislative, ballots/referendums and legal. She was part of a group that sued to stop two prisons from being built because the construction projects weren't put out for public bid.

Christian Wolff said the local group members need to rephrase asking about a “new jail” because building one isn't the only answer to the problem.

Daylana Saunders of local activist group Changemakers said Help Not Handcuffs needs to grow the coalition and develop a strategy. She also asked people to sign a petition at http://bit.ly/3Oa4T71.

