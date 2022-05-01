SCAN ducks now get credit

INDIANAPOLIS – Legislators this year took only a few months to propose and pass a $1 billion tax cut package.

But officials at SCAN – an Allen County organization providing abused and neglected children with services – waited three long years to be able to sell a raffle rubber duckie to someone using a debit or credit card.

Even Zoom – SCAN's mascot duck – danced a jig when Senate Bill 376 was approved by lawmakers in March.

It goes into effect July 1.

“We are so excited,” Chief Executive Officer Dee Szyndrowski said. “I just want to sell my ducks.”

Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne, first filed the bill in 2020 after a meeting with SCAN officials. They mentioned that their primary fundraiser – the annual rubber duck race on the St. Joseph River – could be even better with the simple addition of people being able to buy the ducks with a credit card. Without that, they have to rely on people having cash or filling out a form and paying by check.

“I thought it was silly,” said Busch, who imagined it would be an easy bill to get through to help a constituent.

It was the year after legislators legalized sports betting and Hoosiers could already place bets from their phone with an account tied to a credit card. But the same couldn't happen for raffles benefiting local service organizations because the raffle fell under charitable gaming regulations.

The rule meant SCAN couldn't set up partnerships with local businesses to aid in selling the ducks. For instance, grocery clerks could ask if you wanted to add a duck to the bill and someone could say yes and pay their whole grocery bill with a debit card. But under Indiana rules, the duck would have to be a separate transaction. And the person buying would have to use a check or cash.

“It was difficult to understand,” Szyndrowski said.

The race brings in about $250,000 – having grown each year. A number is written on each duck and the person whose duck makes it to the chute first wins $5,000. The group drops about 20,000 brightly colored ducks from a crane into the river.

She thinks she could double that amount and bring in an additional $50,000 to $100,000 by using credit card purchases.

“I'm dreaming big,” she said.

Szyndrowski told lawmakers during hearings that the reason the fundraiser is needed is because the state doesn't adequately fund the services the organization provides.

The first year Busch's bill passed the Senate 47-2. But it was referred to the House Public Policy Committee and wasn't given a hearing.

In 2021 he filed the bill again and it passed the Senate 41-6. Again, it went to the House Public Policy Committee and again it wasn't given a hearing.

So, it became clear that for 2022 Auburn GOP Rep. Ben Smaltz – chairman of Public Policy – needed to be convinced.

Smaltz said he didn't support the sports betting bill and generally thinks gaming changes should be done cautiously – especially linking credit card debt to games of chance. He said one organization might handle it ethically but changing the law opens up the practice to hundreds of other groups and events, such as weekly bingo games and casino nights.

Eventually Szyndrowski and Busch – with a hard push from Fort Wayne Rep. Martin Carbaugh – got a hearing. And Smaltz moved the bill, although pared down considerably.

It was narrowed to essentially apply only to SCAN – or any organization with a contract with the Indiana Department of Child Services to provide child welfare services. It can be used only once a year and has to be a face-to-face interaction – not over the internet.

“We are trying to balance good public policy in light of technological advances and differences in consumerism,” Smaltz said, noting that SCAN uses the money to offset dollars that would otherwise come from taxpayers.

“We are starting off very thoughtful and cautious. We will see how this goes,” he added.

Busch says he will likely be back to try to expand it because there are other worthy organizations that would like the same ability.

“I see it as a partial victory. When I first brought it I thought this is an easy fix but it was much harder than I thought,” he said. “If it's good for sports gaming why not for one or two big charitable events every year?”

nkelly@jg.net