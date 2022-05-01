YWCA 5K event targets racism

Fort Wayne Urban League volunteer Bonnie Totton tells a story of a co-worker surprised to learn members of her family were racist.

“She brought a Black friend with her to a party and her parents and grandparents didn't like it,” Totton said. “They wanted to know why she brought him and told her she better not be dating him. She was hurt.”

The hope of Saturday morning's first YWCA Race Against Racism 5K Walk/Run! is that one day those experiences won't happen.

But the event's organizers are not naïve, which is why proceeds from the event benefit programs and future activities designed to foster ethnic understanding in northeast Indiana.

At least 200 people participated in the race on Purdue University Fort Wayne's campus. Registration costs were $30, adults; $20, students; and $10, ages 12 and under.

“This will help support our Diversity Dialogue (series) and other programming,” said Hannah Shoue, development coordinator for YWCA Northeast Indiana. “We're hoping people can come together and meet others they haven't met before.”

Ward Moya, 50, says he's an avid runner – not a social activist.

“I'm always looking for events to run in,” said Moya, a General Motors body shop employee, who was on Purdue Fort Wayne's grounds last weekend during another 5K that benefited financially strapped college students.

“It's a chance to support a great cause, but I always try to treat people the same. I work with all kinds of different people,” Moya said.

Fort Wayne event planner Jennifer Hendricks, 49, said she walked in the Race Against Racism to bring attention to the social issue and maybe start uncomfortable conversations.

“I think when the protests in downtown happened, it surprised a lot of people,” Hendricks said of the Fort Wayne demonstrations against systemic racism and the George Floyd death about two years ago.

“You hate that (vandalism) happened, but we can't go back in time.”

Dottie Davis, YWCA board member and former security director for Fort Wayne Community Schools, also participated in the race. She said she's been stunned at times by revelations about racism.

“Just learning how roads were designed to keep Blacks and whites away from each other,” said Davis, speaking of how race factored into the country's infrastructure. “It's eye-opening.”

