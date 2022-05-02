The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, May 02, 2022 1:00 am

Road restrictions for May 2

RYAN ROAD

Closed between Dawkins Road and U.S. 30, Tuesday through Wednesday.

ROSAMOND AVENUE

Closed between Old U.S. 24 and north end of Georgian Drive, May 9-13.

LAKE AVENUE

Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.

 

BEDFORD DRIVE

Closed in New Haven between Sherbrook Drive and Brookwood Extended through Wednesday.

PARKVIEW PLAZA DRIVE

Closed at Union Chapel Road through June 17.

NOTESTINE ROAD

Closed between Bull Rapids and Rupert roads through May 13.

