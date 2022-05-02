Monday, May 02, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for May 2
RYAN ROAD
Closed between Dawkins Road and U.S. 30, Tuesday through Wednesday.
ROSAMOND AVENUE
Closed between Old U.S. 24 and north end of Georgian Drive, May 9-13.
LAKE AVENUE
Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.
BEDFORD DRIVE
Closed in New Haven between Sherbrook Drive and Brookwood Extended through Wednesday.
.
PARKVIEW PLAZA DRIVE
Closed at Union Chapel Road through June 17.
NOTESTINE ROAD
Closed between Bull Rapids and Rupert roads through May 13.
