Day to honor 'Miss Virginia' aids children in Ukraine

The namesake of the inaugural Miss Virginia Day likely would have appreciated Sunday's modest celebration, which included live music and attracted about two dozen people to the Allen County Public Library theater.

Virginia Schrantz, who died at age 91 in 1998, lived a simple life, said her friend Terry Doran. He said multiple reasons, including the Russia-Ukraine war, prompted the free downtown event in her honor.

“It seemed only fitting to do this day at this time in the shadow of this terrible war and to make our first service project a fundraiser for Ukrainian children suffering through no fault of their own, innocent and defenseless,” Doran said.

Miss Virginia Day was sponsored by Three Rivers Art Center for Kids, or TRACK. Doran is its founder and director.

Windsong Pictures, a local nonprofit educational film company, set up a craft booth immediately outside the auditorium to raise money for the cause. The company said it was the kind of project it would have done with Schrantz to help children in dire need.

“What a warm and loving person Miss Virginia was,” said Michael Floyd of Windsong.

Floyd said he knew Schrantz for about 30 years, including through Elmhurst High School's food drives benefiting her charity work. The now-shuttered school, where Floyd was a teacher, collected more than a million nonperishable food items over the course of decades, he said.

“There were years that we had big box trucks. There were years we had semi trucks,” Floyd said. “My longtime food partner ... was across the hall from me. He'd have over 10,000 food items in his classroom. I'd have over 10,000 food items in my classroom.”

Miss Virginia's Food Pantry continues today at 1312 S. Hanna St.

Treating people with dignity and without judgment is key at the pantry, said Joe Miller, whose involvement included time as its director.

“That's what she did,” Miller said. “She was the humblest person and most giving. Unconditional love. That was her philosophy. She treated everybody with that humility and made everybody feel important.”

