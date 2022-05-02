Kroger evacuated after charcoal catches fire

A south-side Kroger grocery store was evacuated Monday afternoon after a man lit a bag of charcoal on fire.

The incident happened about 4:20 p.m. at the Kroger at 218 E. Pettit Ave.

"The sprinkler system held it at bay until the firefighters made entry with the hose line and extinguished," said Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor.

The suspect was not apprehended, O’Connor said. The store had significant water and smoke damage.